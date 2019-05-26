App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycntrol
Co-Partners
Associate Partners
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Moneycontrol

Co-Partners

Medlife
Mobil

Associate Partners

you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : May 26, 2019 07:34 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

10 key factors that will keep traders busy this week

Investors must ideally avoid largecaps as they are in the overvalued zone while selective beaten down mid and smallcaps could be bought, Jimeet Modi advised

Sunil Shankar Matkar
Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

The week ended May 24 was a historic one for the equity market as the benchmark indices as well as Bank Nifty touched new all-time highs with the Sensex crossing 40,000 and Nifty 12,000 intraday as Narendra Modi-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) came back to power.

NDA saw landslide victory by winning 353 seats including 303 seats (addition of 21 seats over 2014) for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) itself.

Sensex and Nifty rallied nearly 4 percent each during the week and ended at record closing highs while Bank Nifty gained 6 percent and Nifty Midcap index climbed nearly 5 percent.

After such a spectacular run, there could be some consolidation in the coming week and the market will closely watch two key events - RBI policy in June and Union Budget which could be in July apart from global factors like oil, trade war etc, experts said.

related news

"This landslide victory has raised hopes that the government would take decisive actions to boost business sentiment and that in turn will support the market growth. We feel this feelgood factor could extend next week too, provided feeble global cues do not spoil the party," Jayant Manglik, President - Retail Distribution, Religare Broking told Moneycontrol.

Jimeet Modi, Founder & CEO, SAMCO Securities & StockNote said as of now, a wait and watch approach should be followed by markets at least till the Monetary Policy and Budget announcement by the newly elected Government, which might be a game changer.

Investors must ideally avoid largecaps as they are in the overvalued zone while selective beaten down mid and smallcaps could be bought, he advised.

Here are 10 key things that will keep traders busy this week:

Earnings

As we enter into the last week of March quarter earnings season, around 2,500 companies will declare their results including around 1,200 companies on May 30th itself. The list mostly includes midcap, smallcap and penny stocks while most of largecaps already announced their earnings. Overall, March quarter earnings season was mixed.

The important ones amongst them to watch out for would be Zee Entertainment, GAIL, Aurobindo Pharma, PNB, Sun Pharma, Adani Ports, BHEL, Colgate Palmolive, Emami, HAL, InterGlobe Aviation (IndiGo), Motherson Sumi, Natco Pharma, Oil India, Prestige Estates Projects, Reliance Communications, IRB Infrastructure, Manpasand Beverages, NMDC, SpiceJet, Adani Enterprises, Adani Power, Bharat Electronics, Cadila Healthcare, Havells India, Ipca Labs, NBCC, PFC, Power Grid, Reliance Power, TTK Prestige, Tata Teleservices, United Spirits, Apollo Hospital, Coal India, HDIL, IDBI Bank, NALCO, PC Jewelller, Prabhat Dairy, Reliance Infrastructure, Sadbhav Engineering, SAIL, Suzlon Energy.

Measures by the new government

After NDA's thumping victory and as the government formation is expected to be announced on May 30, the key things to watch out for would be decisive measures from Modi government to ease liquidity crisis, boost consumption growth, improve economic growth through reforms, get earnings back on track, strengthen banks which can further improve credit growth, boost infrastructure growth, etc.

Auto sales

As auto sales data for May 2019 will be released on June 1, key stocks to watch out for would be Maruti Suzuki, Tata Motors, Ashok Leyland, M&M, Eicher Motors, TVS Motor, Bajaj Auto, Hero MotoCorp, etc.

Auto sales for the last several months had been either mixed or tepid due to a slowdown in consumption especially after NBFC liquidity crisis, increase in the cost of ownership, etc.

Country's largest car maker Maruti Suzuki cut its production capacity in April and March amid a slowdown. Hence, the street will closely watch sales data for the next few months.

Macro data

India's GDP growth rate for Q4FY19, infrastructure output for April, and foreign exchange reserves data for the week ended May 24 will be announced on May 31.

GDP fell 6.6 percent, the six-quarter low, in Q3FY19 against 7 percent in Q2FY19 and 7.7 percent in Q3FY18. The RBI in its April monetary policy statement said it expects FY20 GDP growth to be 7.2 percent. It expects GDP to be in the range of 6.8-7.1 percent in the first half of FY20 and 7.3-7.4 percent in the second half, with risks evenly balanced.

Crude and rupee

The movement in crude oil price and rupee will also be keenly watched by the street in the coming week.

The Indian rupee gained sharply from 70.22 a dollar on May 17 to 69.52/$ on May 24, after a win by NDA in Lok Sabha polls.

Brent crude futures, the international benchmark for oil prices, fell to $68.69 a barrel from around $73 during the week amid rising inventories and concern over the economic slowdown.

FIIs data

Foreign institutional investors, so far, are net buyers in India in May especially due to buying after exit polls and Lok Sabha election results. Before election results, they were cautious and had turned net sellers.

They net bought around Rs 900 crore worth of shares in May, following more than Rs 68,500 crore of buying in the previous three months.

Most experts expect the inflow to continue after election verdict and if Modi government takes strong measures to bring growth and earnings on track then flow could increase sharply.

"Foreign investors certainly will take heart from a fairly large National Democratic Alliance (NDA) victory. I think I am more interested in what the domestics are going to do," Teresa Barger, Co-Founder and CEO, Cartica Capital told CNBC-TV18 during the week.

On the other side, domestic institutional investors were net buyers in May (over Rs 6,000 crore of buying) after selling in the previous three months.

Technical outlook

Nifty gained for the second consecutive week and ended at fresh record closing high of 11,844 on May 24, gaining 3.8 percent. The index formed a bullish candle on the weekly scale.

"Nifty during the week witnessed faster retracement of April-May fall (11,856-11,108) by rallying over 900 points in just eight sessions. The faster retracement signifies a structural turnaround that makes us confident for upmove towards 12,200 in coming weeks as it is the 138.2 percent external retracement of April–May decline placed at 12,142," Dharmesh Shah, Head – Technical, ICICI direct told Moneycontrol.

Deepak Jasani, Head of Retail Research, HDFC Securities also said further upsides are likely in the coming week once the immediate resistances of 11,858-11,884 are taken out. Crucial supports to watch for resumption of weakness is at 11,658-11,591," he added.

F&O Cues

On the options front, maximum Put open interest (OI) was at 11,000 followed by 11,500 while maximum Call OI was at 12,500 followed by 12,000.

Significant Put writing was at 11,700 followed by 11,600 while minor Call writing was at 12,100.

Option band signifies a trading range between 11,600 to 12,100, said Chandan Taparia of Motilal Oswal.

Volatility index corrected 41 percent during the week from 28.08 to 16.46. During the week, it made a 44-month high of 30.18 but after the election outcome, it fell drastically to 16.46.

Decline in VIX suggests that now short-term stability and formation of a higher base is seen in the market, Chandan Taparia said.

Corporate Action

Image625052019

Global cues

Apart from below data points, any development related to US-China trade war would be closely watched in the coming week.

Image725052019

Get Lok Sabha 2019 Live Election Results, constituency-wise tally, news, views and analysis
Follow our Lok Sabha Election Result Live Blog here.
First Published on May 26, 2019 07:34 am

tags #Market Cues #Market Edge #Nifty #Sensex

most popular

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

More From

Salman Khan takes a dig at Priyanka Chopra over Bharat once again, Kat ...

Twinkle Khanna sarcastically rationalises BJP's victory and reasons as ...

Anurag Kashyap takes a sly dig at Mamata Banerjee and Rahul Gandhi ami ...

World Blogger Awards 2019: Bhuvan Bam and Ashish Chanchlani win big at ...

First look! Karan Johar to turn host for a dating show on Netflix titl ...

Priyanaka Chopra Jonas' Ethiopian visit focuses on children who have f ...

83: Ranveer Singh shares a few candid photos of him in a deep conversa ...

Aladdin targeted by TamilRockers; this Will Smith film is now online

Anurag Kashyap Feels YSRCP's Jagan Reddy's Rise Makes for a 'Brilliant ...

Pakistan vs Bangladesh Live Score, ICC World Cup 2019 Warm-up Match at ...

ICC World Cup 2019 | Taking Wickets Will be a Challenge When It’s No ...

Sri Lankan PM Ranil Wickremesinghe Vows to Stop Islamic State Terroris ...

One Child Killed, 14 Injured After Theatre Stage Collapses in China

I'm Here to be an Actor, not a Superstar, Says Mithila Palkar

Monaco GP: Ferrari Boss Admits of Miscalculation That Left Leclerc Hop ...

After Being Thrown Out of Whatsapp Group, MLA Alka Lamba Wants to Quit ...

Rahul's Absence, 60 Amethi Trips: In Garden of Dying Hopes, How Smriti ...

Lok Sabha election results 2019: Time to exorcise the ‘Suit Boot Ki ...

An international sequel: The return of NaMo plays out in America with ...

Lok Sabha election results 2019: Record number of women set to enter p ...

LS election 2019: Modi has raised the bar for how a politician should ...

How Modi came up trumps to swing results in Lok Sabha elections 2019

A week in review: Here are the top stories from this week

Top midcap, largecap stocks recommended by CLSA after election results

Sensex likely to hit 45,000 level in next 12 months, says Ridham Desai ...

Economic slowdown not drastic enough for immediate government action, ...

Coast Guard deploys surveillance ships around Lakshadweep; Kerala coas ...

Lok Sabha election result demolishes myth of BJP-proof West Bengal, bu ...

Unemployment, rising fuel prices among five major economic challenges ...

Donald Trump 'not disturbed' by North Korea's short-range missile test ...

Tuca & Bertie, Fleabag and the depiction of trauma as an everyday phen ...

French Open 2019: 'Prince of clay' Dominic Thiem looks to snatch Rafae ...

Cyclone Fani: In the aftermath, an attempt to rebuild life, return to ...

As Charminar remains caught between conservation challenges and histor ...

New OxygenOS 9.5.5 update for OnePlus 7 Pro brings camera improvements ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.