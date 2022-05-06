 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusiness

Markets Weekly Live: Stock market sell-off, should you re-look at your investment portfolio?

Moneycontrol News
May 06, 2022 / 03:20 PM IST

Karunya Rao is in conversation with Prateek Pant of White Oak Capital to share the weekly market highlights and his views on whether investors should re-structure their portfolios amid the sell-off in stock markets.

Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #India #investment #markets weekly #Moneycontrol markets weekly #stocks #video
first published: May 6, 2022 03:20 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.