Markets trade in red for 2nd session: Profit-booking, geopolitics behind the downturn

Markets

Indian markets traded in the red for the second straight session on Tuesday amid a bearish trend in global markets and rush for booking profit. After hitting an all-time closing high on June 16, both the benchmark Sensex and Nifty lost nearly 0.3 percent on each of the two days. By 10am on June 20, the Sensex lost 288 points or 0.46 percent, while Nifty declined 78 points or 0.42 percent.

"The focus remains on geopolitics this week, as the US secretary of state is set to meet the Chinese president today. While the Indian prime minister is set to visit the US later this week, which is likely to bring deal wins in the defence space and firm up bilateral trade relations. Niche sectors like insurance and pharma could continue to be in focus after recovery was seen in their respective monthly data. NBFC, too, is in focus after the slowing of inflation and the recent rate pause," said Siddhartha Khemka, Head of Retail Research at Motilal Oswal Financial Services.

There are a host of factors contributing to the downhill drive in the markets today. Let's check them out.

Bank of England Meeting

Analysts are waiting for the outcome of the Bank of England's next base rate decision scheduled on June 22. The prevailing market sentiment suggests a rate hike in the upcoming meet, with projections varying among economists and institutions from 5 percent to 6 percent for future hikes, a Reuters report said.

Powell Testimony

US Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell is scheduled to deliver his testimony on Wednesday and Thursday. Traders are pricing in a nearly 75 percent chance of a 25 basis points rate hike by the Fed at its July meeting, after a pause in June.

Asian Markets in Red

Asian markets declined as risk sentiment deteriorated due to a lack of fresh stimulus measures from China. The Chinese central bank lowered its benchmark lending rates on Tuesday, a relatively modest reduction that disappointed some analysts.

Monsoon Prediction

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) reports that the deficit in monsoon rainfall has reduced to 33 percent on Monday from 47 percent recorded on June 16. This improvement is attributed to heavy rainfall in Gujarat and Rajasthan, following the impact of the cyclonic storm named Biparjoy.

The southwest monsoon had a slow start after its delayed onset over the Kerala coast on June 8 was hindered further by the cyclonic storm Biparjoy. Weather forecasters, however, indicated that conditions are now favourable for the monsoon to advance towards parts of the south peninsula, Bihar, Odisha, West Bengal, Jharkhand, and eastern Uttar Pradesh over the next two to three days. This indicates a positive development in the progress of the southwest monsoon across these regions.

Modi-Biden Meeting

Analysts are focused on the upcoming India-US meeting scheduled for Thursday when US President Joe Biden will host Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on an official state visit in Washington DC. The discussions between the two leaders will focus on strengthening the existing defence and manufacturing partnerships between the two countries, which has been growing steadily. The meeting holds significance for both the nations as they seek to deepen their bilateral ties and explore avenues for collaboration in various sectors.