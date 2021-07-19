MARKET NEWS

Last Updated : July 19, 2021 / 07:38 AM IST

Moneycontrol Daily: Your Essential 7

A daily round-up of the most interesting articles to help jump-start the day.

Moneycontrol News

  • Market Buzz

    How will Dalal Street fare this week?

    The uptrend in the market is expected to continue in this truncated week, experts feel. Stock-specific action will come amid the ongoing June quarter earnings season. Read this to find out what will keep traders busy this week.

  • Watch Out

    Take a look at these key events

    Today:
    Clean Science and Technology lists its equity shares on bourses
    Monsoon Session of Parliament begins
    Tomorrow:
    Jeff Bezos' space flight

    JEE Mains exams to happen between July 20-August 2

    Close

  • Politics

    Navjot Singh Sidhu appointed Punjab Congress chief

    Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu has been appointed as president of the Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee. Sidhu has replaced outgoing Punjab unit chief Sunil Jhakar. Read the full story here.

  • Tech Tattle

    Amazon Prime Day Sale: What you should know

    Amazon will host its annual prime day sale on July 26 and 27. Prices across categories will be slashed so you can buy products at fairly decent rates. This time around, Prime Day will also see over 100 MSME’s launching more than 2,400 new products on Amazon India. Read this story to know everything else about this mega sale.

  • Sports

    How have we fared at the Olympics so far?

    The 2020 Tokyo Olympics (although being held in 2021), is just around the corner. India will be fielding its biggest ever, and arguably its best, contingent at the Olympic games. As country awaits glory in Tokyo, here is a look at India's performance at the Summer Olympics so far.

  • Coronavirus Check

    Delhi cancels Kanwar Yatra

    Following Uttar Pradesh's decision to cancel this year's Kanwar Yatra, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) has issued an order that prohibits any celebrations, processions or mass gatherings pertaining to the upcoming Kanwar Yatra. Read the full story here.

  • Tailpiece

    Five ways to spruce up your home this Monsoon

    From setting up nooks to putting up sheer curtains, there are many ways to spruce up your home for the best monsoon experience. Designers and architects weigh in. Read the story here.

tags #Business #India #MC essentials

