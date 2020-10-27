172@29@17@106!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|markets-reliance-pm-modi-super-cars-covid-19-vaccine-coronavirus-6018491.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Watch experts decode 'The rise of ESG investing' on October 29 at 4pm. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

Last Updated : Oct 27, 2020 07:20 AM IST

Moneycontrol Daily: Your Essential 7

A daily round up of the most interesting articles to help jump start the day.

Moneycontrol News

  • Markets Buzz

    What's happening with Indian indices?

    What's happening with Indian indices?

    Indian stock exchanges traded red, mainly driven by heavyweight Reliance Industries Ltd. The metal index was down over a percent dragged by JSW Steel and Jindal Steel & Power. Read here to know what happened on Dalal Street at the top of the week.

  • Global Watch

    History made with 60 million early voters in the US

  • Your Money

    Financial freedom in the female context

    While many women have a keen sense of finance, in most cases, they take a backseat when it comes to avenues for growing money and making investment-related decisions. In this piece by Prableen Bajpai, takes a look at seven easy steps you can take to get closer at being financially independent.

  • Big Story

    Modi says: India will be the country to drive global energy demand

    On October 26, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that India will be the one to drive global energy demand while showcasing his government’s recent reforms in the sector to global investors. Read here to see what else the Prime Minister highlighted as key strides made in energy development.

  • Tech Tattle

    Facebook now enters cloud gaming

    Social Media giant Facebook, in a bid to keep the attention of 380 million users who use its platform to game, announced a new cloud gaming venture. It will allow users to stream games directly on their devices, and the company is currently focusing on only free-to-play games. Read here to know more.

  • Coronavirus Check

    Oxford's COVID-19 may get emergency approval before Christmas

    The COVID-19 vaccine candidate developed by Oxford University in association with AstraZeneca Plc., may get its emergency approval a little before Christmas, to be administered to high risk patients and medics. Read here to know more.

  • Tailpiece

    Dine and dash: Supercar style

    Tending to the needs of people who own supercars, the Super Car Club has opened a garage and café in Thane, Mumbai. Read here to know more about a one-of-a-kind establishment that has an attached Café which is open to the public.

tags #MC essentials

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | Phase 3 trials for India's Covaxin to start next month; USFDA approves Remdesivir as the first COVID-19 treatment drug

Coronavirus Essential | Phase 3 trials for India's Covaxin to start next month; USFDA approves Remdesivir as the first COVID-19 treatment drug

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.