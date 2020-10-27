Last Updated : Oct 27, 2020 07:20 AM IST
Moneycontrol Daily: Your Essential 7
A daily round up of the most interesting articles to help jump start the day.
Markets Buzz
What's happening with Indian indices?
Indian stock exchanges traded red, mainly driven by heavyweight Reliance Industries Ltd. The metal index was down over a percent dragged by JSW Steel and Jindal Steel & Power. Read here to know what happened on Dalal Street at the top of the week.
Global Watch
History made with 60 million early voters in the US
