Last Updated : Dec 02, 2019 06:15 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Markets Quiz : Exclusive opportunity for MC pro users to win a free ticket to Traders Carnival

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image: mc pro markets quiz

Moneycontrol Pro, the premium subscription service from Moneycontrol, part of the Network18 Group, brings an exclusive and exciting opportunity for our pro users to win a free ticket worth Rs 19,000/- to the Traders Carnival being held in Coimbatore on 19th and 20th  December, 2019.

Participate in the Moneycontrol Pro : Markets Quiz to test your market knowledge and stand a chance to win the free ticket to traders carnival, December 2019.

Traders Carnival

The Traders Carnival endeavours to bring you a curated list of thought leaders – all professional traders who are willing to chip away at the obstacles, cut through the noise. And WIN it unequivocally. At the Carnival, you get to meet, interact with and learn from them.

Topics covered over the two-day residential conference include the following – Trend following, Option based strategies (Long only), Complex paired options based strategies (Both long and short) and long only equity.

It also includes live expiry day trading on Thursday (19th December) by experts as well as detailed practical illustrations of trade setups.

How to participate

  1. Click here to participate in the quiz.

  2. Answer all the questions & submit them successfully.

  3. Quiz link would remain open till 16:00 hrs 6th December, 2019.

  4. Winner would be informed on 6th December via mail.


First Published on Dec 2, 2019 06:15 pm

