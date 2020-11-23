Coronavirus Vaccine Update

Moderna, Pfizer and AstraZeneca: Which is the latest vaccine to hit the market?

The last week has seen great developments from firms globally as the world continues the chase to find a vaccine for the coronavirus. Moderna, Pfizer and AstraZeneca are among the first few that have reported positive data on their vaccine safety and efficacy, raising hopes of availability of a potential safe COVID-19 vaccine by end of December or January next year. Keep up with the latest on vaccine development, here.