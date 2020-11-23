PlusFinancial Times
Last Updated : Nov 23, 2020 07:14 AM IST

Moneycontrol Daily: Your Essential 7

A daily round up of the most interesting articles to help jump start the day.

Moneycontrol News

  • Market Buzz

    Small towns make up 16% of mutual fund asset base

    The contribution of small towns or B30 cities to mutual fund industry's average assets under management of over Rs 28 lakh crore stood at 16 percent as of October-end. Maharashtra remained the biggest contributor to the assets base. Learn more here. 

  • Coronavirus Check

    First Americans could be vaccinated as early as December

     The head of the US COVID-19 vaccine programme has said the first immunisations in America could happen as early as on December 12. Read here to know how about development. 

  • Economy News

    Government plans 10% stake sale in MIDHANI

    The government is planning to sell up to 10 percent stake in defence PSU Mishra Dhatu Nigam Ltd (MIDHANI) in the current fiscal ending in March 2021. Read here to know more.

  • Global Watch

    UK plunges into deep recession

    The UK economy plunged into a deep recession as it shrank 20.4 percent between April and June. This is the first time in 11 years that the UK has tipped into a recession, which is defined by two consecutive three-month periods of falling GDP.  Read here to know what UK Chancellor Rishi Sunak had to say on these developments.

  • Tech Tattle

    Apple Watch 6: Should you buy it?

    Among wearable technology, Apple's "Apple Watch" has been among the consumer’s hot favourite smartwatches for years. In fact,  analyst reports from various firms state that various iterations of the Apple Watch have been the top-selling smartwatch for years. With the launch of its sixth generation, here is a review which can help you make a decision on whether it is a buy this time around.

  • Coronavirus Vaccine Update

    Moderna, Pfizer and AstraZeneca: Which is the latest vaccine to hit the market?

    The last week has seen great developments from firms globally as the world continues the chase to find a vaccine for the coronavirus. Moderna, Pfizer and AstraZeneca are among the first few that have reported positive data on their vaccine safety and efficacy, raising hopes of availability of a potential safe COVID-19 vaccine by end of December or January next year. Keep up with the latest on vaccine development, here. 

  • Tailpiece

    Of Jazz and pandemic

    For the first time in months, smooth Jazz tunes filled the streets of New York. Read here to know how, for many New Yorkers in late spring, hearing musicians perform outside again was a welcome sign of hope and resilience.

