you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Aug 30, 2019 08:14 PM IST | Source: CNBC-TV18

Market will recover from cyclical slowdown in H2FY20, says Marcellus Investment’s Mukherjea

About stocks, Mukherjea said, “Three themes which have worked well, which will work well for the remainder of the fiscal are... elite financials, the top quality private-sector lenders... HDFC Bank, Kotak, Bajaj Finance.”

CNBC TV18 @moneycontrolcom

Saurabh Mukherjea, founder of Marcellus Investment Managers, on August 30, said that the economic slowdown is cyclical and that the market will recover from it in the second half of the current financial year.

“Everybody knows that we will get a weak GDP print and corporate earnings in Q2. So if there is any stoppage in positive announcements from the government of India, the apprehension immediately kicks in and for this slide to be arrested we need the FM to come up with specifics of fiscal boost sooner rather than later,” he said in an interview with CNBC-TV18.

“...an economic slowdown which is more cyclical rather than structural and a correction in stock market access which I still believe has some way to go,” Mukherjea said.

“Alongside that, the top quality FMCG and some of the FMCG giants have given positive guidance. In the first quarter of this year the FMCG stocks in our portfolio had earnings growth of around 17-18 percent which gives a sense of how strong these elite FMCG companies are,” he further added.

Source: CNBC-TV 18

First Published on Aug 30, 2019 08:14 pm

tags #MARKET OUTLOOK #video

World's worst performing bank stocks; find out how many Indian lenders make the top 10

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

