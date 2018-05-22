Market Update: SBI top gainer on Nifty, up 3% despite poor Q4; PC Jeweller zooms 16%

The market continues to trade on a positive note on Tuesday afternoon, with the Nifty up 11 points at 10,523 and the Sensex up 30 points at 34,646.

The Bank Nifty turned green led by State Bank of India, despite the bank posting a Q4 net loss of over Rs 7,700 crore. Punjab National Bank, which gained 4.48 percent, Bank of Baroda, Federal Bank and ICICI Bank were the other gainers.

The Nifty Realty index was up over 1 percent led by Indiabulls Real Estate, which jumped 4 percent. DLF, HDIL and Unitech were among the other gainers. However, Sobha was down over 3 percent.

JP Associates rose by around 9 percent, while CG Power, Idea Cellular, Reliance Communications and Voltas were the other top gainers on the NSE.

Media stocks were also buzzing in afternoon trade, with Network18 and TV18 Broadcast up 4 percent each. Sun TV Network and PVR were the other gainers.

The top gainers among Nifty constituents were Tata Motors, Bajaj Auto, Bajaj Finserv, State Bank of India and Coal India.

The most actively traded stocks on the NSE were State Bank of India, Ashok Leyland, Strides Shasun, PC Jeweller and Tata Motors.

Some of the top gainers on BSE were PC Jeweller, JP Associates, Strides Shasun, Balrampur Chini and NCC.

The biggest losers were Mahanagar Gas, PNB Housing, EROS International, Mphasis and Bharat Forge.

Berger Paints, Bajaj Finance and Bajaj Finserv all hit fresh 52-week highs in afternoon trade. On the other hand, 207 stocks hit new 52-week lows.

The stocks that hit new 52-week lows include Ajanta Pharma, BEML, Bharti Airtel, Can Fin Homes, Castrol India, Ceat, GMDC, Grasim Industries, Jet Airways, NBCC, UltraTech Cement and Vakrangee, among others.

The breadth of the market favoured advances, with 952 stocks advancing, 772 declining and 324 remaining unchanged. On BSE, 1353 stocks advanced, 1198 declined and 139 remained unchanged.

