May 23, 2018 01:38 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Market Update: PSU banks rally led by SBI, Andhra Bank; HPCL, BPCL fall 4%

The stocks that hit new 52-week lows include ACC, Adani Power, Ceat, Engineers India, Chennai Petroleum, Titagarh Wagons, UltraTech Cement and Vakrangee among others.

The market is trading on a negative note this Wednesday afternoon, with the Nifty down 21 points at 10,514 and the Sensex down 19 points at 34,631.

Nifty IT was up close to 1 percent led by Tech Mahindra, KPIT Tech, Mindtree and Tata Elxsi.

The Bank Nifty is marginally in the green led by State Bank of India, Bank of Baroda, ICICI Bank, Canara Bank and Punjab National Bank.

Oil & gas stocks including names like HPCL and BPCL were trading lower by 5 percent while Indian Oil Corporation and Oil and Natural Gas Corporation were the other losers.

Among the FMCG names, Britannia Industries, Emami, Godrej Consumer and Jubilant Foodworks were the top performers.

Nifty PSU banks outperformed all other sectoral indices led by Andhra Bank, State Bank of India, Bank of Baroda, Bank of India, IDBI Bank, Union Bank of India and Oriental Bank of India.

Metal stocks were also weak in the afternoon trade as Tata Steel, Vedanta, and Jindal Steel & Power shed 4 percent each.

The top gainers among Nifty constituents were State Bank of India, Cipla, Tech Mahindra, ICICI Bank and Larsen & Toubro.

The most actively traded stocks on the NSE were State Bank of India, PC Jeweller, Strides Shasun, Tata Motors and Tata Steel.

Some of the top gainers on BSE were Marksans Pharma, Strides Shasun, NIIT Tech, L&T Tech and Andhra Bank.

The biggest losers were Balrampur Chini, Tata Steel, HPCL, Jindal Steel & Power and BPCL.

Berger Paints, NELCO, Britannia Industries and Pidilite Industries all hit fresh 52-week highs in afternoon trade. On the other hand, 108 stocks hit new 52-week lows.

The stocks that hit new 52-week lows include ACC, Adani Power, Ceat, Engineers India, Chennai Petroleum, Titagarh Wagons, UltraTech Cement and Vakrangee among others.

The breadth of the market favoured advances, with 964 stocks advancing, 731 declining and 353 remaining unchanged. On BSE, 1349 stocks advanced, 1103 declined and 140 remained unchanged.

