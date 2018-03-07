App
Mar 07, 2018 12:33 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Market Update: 170 stocks hit new 52-week low as Nifty PSU bank plunges over 3%; SBI top loser

The market breadth was in favour of the declines with 428 stocks advancing while 1215 declined and 367 remained unchanged. On the other hand, in the BSE, 645 stocks advanced and 1542 declined and 94 remained unchanged.

Sandip Das @Im_Sandip1

The Indian benchmark indices were trading on a negative note on Wednesday afternoon with the Nifty shedding 73 points at 10,175 while the Sensex was down 200 points.

The Nifty metal Index was down 1.22 percent dragged by Bhushan Steel, Hindalco Industries, NALCO, Vedanta and Welspun Corp among others.

The PSU banking index was also trading in the red, plunging 3.2 percent as stocks like Canara Bank dipped over 7 percent while Bank of India and Andhra Bank were down over 4%. State Bank of India, Punjab National Bank, Bank of Baroda and Allahabad Bank were all down over 3 percent each.

From the Nifty the stocks which gained the most were HCL Tech which gained 1.3 percent while Tata Motors was up 1 percent. Bharti Infratel, Zee Entertainment and ITC were the other top Nifty gainers.

The most active Nifty stocks included ICICI Bank which was down 2 percent while SBI fell over 3 percent. Tata Motors, Maruti Suzuki and IDBI Bank were the other active stocks.

The other top losers included SBI, ONGC, Vedanta, Indiabulls Housing Finance and HPCL were the other top losers.

The top Sensex gainers were IPCA Labs which jumped 2.6 percent followed by Vakrangee, Oracle Financial, Hexaware and Godrej Consumer.

170 stocks hit new 52-week low on NSE including Aban Offshore, Allahabad Bank, Andhra Bank, Bank of India, Bank of Baroda, Bosch, Canara Bank, Gitanjali Gems, Lupin, HDIL, HCC, Mcleod Russel, PFC, Siemens and Union Bank were the stocks which hit new 52-week low.

The market breadth was in favour of the declines with 247 stocks advancing while 1452 declined and 315 remained unchanged. On the other hand, in the BSE, 428 stocks advanced and 2095 declined and 102 remained unchanged.

