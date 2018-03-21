App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Mar 21, 2018 10:08 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Market Update: Nifty PSU bank jumps 2% as IDBI Bank jumps 4%; Maruti most active, Indiabulls Ventures zooms 20%

The market breadth was in favour of the advances with 1288 stocks advancing while 317 declined and 401 remained unchanged. On the other hand, in the BSE, 1465 stocks advanced and 390 declined and 71 remained unchanged.

Sandip Das @Im_Sandip1

The Indian markets on Wednesday morning were trading on a positive note with the Nifty gaining 83 points or 0.82 percent  while the Sensex was up 272 points.

The Nifty PSU banking index jumped 1.95 percent led by stocks like IDBI Bank which jumped 4 percent while Canara Bank was up over 3 percent. Punjab National Bank, State Bank of India and Bank of India added over 1.5 percent each in the morning trade.

CNX Realty was also up 1.5 percent led by Oberoi Realty and Godrej Properties which added 2-3 percent each while HDIL, Indiabulls Real Estate and Sobha were the other gainers.

The top Nifty gainers included Indiabulls Housing Finance which gained close to 3 percent followed by Bharti Airtel which jumped 2.2 percent. BPCL, IOC and Cipla were the other gainers..

related news

The top Nifty losers included Eicher Motors which fell 1 percent while Bharti Infratel, Tech Mahindra, Hindalco Industries and Bosh were the other losers.

The most active Nifty stocks included Maruti Suzuki which added 1.3 percent while Vakrangee jumped 4 percent. Tata Steel, IDBI Bank and Reliance Industries were the other active stocks.

Indiabulls Ventures zoomed 20 percent while Shipping Corporation of India added close to 5 percent. Lakshmi Vilas Bank and Delta Corp and Vakrangee were the other top Sensex gainers.

Future Lifestyle and KPIT Tech were two of the few stocks that hit new 52-week high while 31 stocks hit 52-week low including names like Gitanjali Gems and Gamon Infra.

The market breadth was in favour of the advances with 1288 stocks advancing while 317 declined and 401 remained unchanged. On the other hand, in the BSE, 1465 stocks advanced and 390 declined and 71 remained unchanged.

Disclaimer: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd

tags #Bank Of India #Bharti Airtel #Buzzing Stocks #Canara Bank #Eicher Motors #Godrej Properties #IDBI Bank #Indiabulls Housing Finance #Indiabulls Ventures #Maruti Suzuki #Oberoi Realty #Punjab National Bank #State Bank of India

most popular

Super 7! Stocks which could give multibagger returns in the next 2-3 years

Super 7! Stocks which could give multibagger returns in the next 2-3 years

Deutsche Bank sees up to 12% upside in Sensex to 37000 by Dec-2018: Abhay Laijawala

Deutsche Bank sees up to 12% upside in Sensex to 37000 by Dec-2018: Abhay Laijawala

Nifty likely to see resistance around 10,225; 5 stocks which could give up to 16% return

Nifty likely to see resistance around 10,225; 5 stocks which could give up to 16% return

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

Interested in

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

I have read and accepted the Terms and conditions and the Privacy policy.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.

Sign in with

 
Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • Angel Broking
  • SMC