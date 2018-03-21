Market Update: Nifty PSU bank jumps 2% as IDBI Bank jumps 4%; Maruti most active, Indiabulls Ventures zooms 20%

The Indian markets on Wednesday morning were trading on a positive note with the Nifty gaining 83 points or 0.82 percent while the Sensex was up 272 points.

The Nifty PSU banking index jumped 1.95 percent led by stocks like IDBI Bank which jumped 4 percent while Canara Bank was up over 3 percent. Punjab National Bank, State Bank of India and Bank of India added over 1.5 percent each in the morning trade.

CNX Realty was also up 1.5 percent led by Oberoi Realty and Godrej Properties which added 2-3 percent each while HDIL, Indiabulls Real Estate and Sobha were the other gainers.

The top Nifty gainers included Indiabulls Housing Finance which gained close to 3 percent followed by Bharti Airtel which jumped 2.2 percent. BPCL, IOC and Cipla were the other gainers..

The top Nifty losers included Eicher Motors which fell 1 percent while Bharti Infratel, Tech Mahindra, Hindalco Industries and Bosh were the other losers.

The most active Nifty stocks included Maruti Suzuki which added 1.3 percent while Vakrangee jumped 4 percent. Tata Steel, IDBI Bank and Reliance Industries were the other active stocks.

Indiabulls Ventures zoomed 20 percent while Shipping Corporation of India added close to 5 percent. Lakshmi Vilas Bank and Delta Corp and Vakrangee were the other top Sensex gainers.

Future Lifestyle and KPIT Tech were two of the few stocks that hit new 52-week high while 31 stocks hit 52-week low including names like Gitanjali Gems and Gamon Infra.

The market breadth was in favour of the advances with 1288 stocks advancing while 317 declined and 401 remained unchanged. On the other hand, in the BSE, 1465 stocks advanced and 390 declined and 71 remained unchanged.

