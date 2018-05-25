Market Update: Nifty midcap outshines, TCS hits new 52-week high; Bajaj Finserv jumps 3%

The broader are trading on a positive note on Friday morning, with the Nifty up 47 points at 10,561 and the Sensex gaining 151 points at 34,814.

The midcap index outperformed the broader indices led by stocks like CESC, GMR Infrastructure, Godrej Industries, Jain Irrigation Systems, Just Dial, Mcleod Russel and Tata Chemicals among others.

Nifty IT was also up close to 1 percent led by Tata Elxsi, Infosys, Tata Consultancy Services and KPIT Technologies.

From the Nifty infra space, Interglobe Aviation, Engineers India, Tata Power and GMR Infra were the top gainers.

Liquor stocks are also buzzing in the morning trade as stocks like United Spirits and United Breweries jumped 4-5 percent.

Network18 and TV18 Broadcast along with Siti Cable and Sun TV Network were the top gainers from the media space.

From the metal space, Tata Steel, JSW Steel, Hindalco Industries, Jindal Steel & Power along with Hindustan Copper and Bhushan Steel were the top performers.

Nifty Auto was higher by close to 1 percent led by Tata Motors which added over 2 percent while Exide Industries, Mahindra & Mahindra and Motherson Sumi Systems were the other performers.

The top gainers among Nifty constituents were Tata Steel, Hindalco Industries, Tata Motors, GAIL India and Bajaj Finserv.

The most actively traded stocks on the NSE were TCS, Tata Motors, Vedanta and United Breweries.

Some of the top gainers on BSE were Gateway Distriparks which jumped 8 percent followed by United Breweries, Tata Steel, GATI and Radico Khaitan.

The top losers on BSE were Granules India, Sobha, GE T&D, Kaveri Seed Company and Rajesh Exports.

Britannia Industries, Infosys, Jubilant Foodworks, KPIT Tech, Radico Khaitan, TCS and United Breweries were some of the stocks that hit fresh 52-week highs in morning trade.

On the other hand, 65 stocks hit a new 52-week low. These include Karur Vysya Bank, Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals, Vakrangee and VA Tech Wabag among others.

The breadth of the market favoured advances, with 1052 stocks advancing, 541 declining and 450 remaining unchanged. On BSE, 1230 stocks advanced, 721 declined and 109 remained unchanged.

: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd