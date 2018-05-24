Market Update: Nifty IT outshines as TCS hits new 52-week high; Tata Motors most active, falls 6%

The broader indices extended the morning gains and were trading on a positive note on Thursday afternoon, with the Nifty up 49 points at 10,479 and the Sensex gaining 207 points at 34,552.

Nifty IT was up 2 percent led by KPIT Tech, Infosys, HCL Tech, Tata Consultancy Services and Tech Mahindra.

Bank Nifty was also trading in the green led by Axis Bank, Bank of Baroda, State Bank of India, Canara Bank and Punjab National Bank.

Oil & gas stocks were weak with HPCL, ONGC and BPCL down 1-3 percent while Indian Oil Corporation and Reliance Industries were trading in the green.

Nifty Auto was lower by 1.5 percent dragged by Tata Motors which fell over 6 percent while Bharat Forge shed 4 percent. Apollo Tyres, Motherson Sumi Systems and TVS Motor Company were the other losers.

The top gainers among Nifty constituents were Sun Pharma, Infosys, Tata Consultancy Services and Tata Steel.

The most actively traded stocks on the NSE were Tata Motors, State Bank of India, PC Jeweller, Jet Airways and Vedanta.

Some of the top gainers on BSE were Kaveri Seed Company, Eros International Media, JP Associates, GSPL and Mcleod Russel.

The top losers on BSE were Jet Airways, GE T&D, Tata Motors, Adani Power and PC Jeweller.

Britannia Industries, TCS, KPIT Technologies, NELCO and Welspun Enterprises were some of the stocks that hit fresh 52-week highs in afternoon trade.

On the other hand, 123 stocks hit a new 52-week low. These include ABB, ACC, Adani Power, Bharat Heavy Electricals, Bharat Petroleum Corporation, Capital First, Castrol India, Ceat, Century Textiles, Chennai Petro, HPCL, IDFC Bank, Power Finance Corporation, Tata Motors, UltraTech Cement and Vakrangee among others.

The breadth of the market favoured declines, with 834 stocks advancing, 847 declining and 366 remaining unchanged. On BSE, 1211 stocks advanced, 1161 declined and 140 remained unchanged.

: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd