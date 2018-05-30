App
Last Updated : May 30, 2018 02:52 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Market Update: Nifty IT gains led by Tech Mahindra; Coal India top gainer, RCom up 11%

The breadth of the market favoured declines, with 731 stocks advancing, 973 declining and 346 remaining unchanged. On BSE, 1158 stocks advanced, 1443 declined and 160 remained unchanged.

Sandip Das @Im_Sandip1

The broader indices are trading weak this Wednesday afternoon but managed to regain some lost grounds, with the Nifty down 31 points at 10,601 and the Sensex trading lower by 87 points at 34,861.

Nifty IT crawled back into the green led by Tech Mahindra, Tata Elxsi, Infibeam and KPIT Technologies.

Bank Nifty was also trading on a positive note as stocks like Kotak Mahindra Bank, Yes Bank and HDFC Bank were trading higher in the afternoon trade.

Reliance Communications, Reliance Infra, Tata Communications and Power Grid were some of the stocks which were also trading on a positive note.

Nifty metal was marginally up led by stocks like Bhushan Steel, Coal India, Hindustan Zinc, NALCO, NMDC, SAIL and Tata Steel.

Individual FMCG names were buzzing in the afternoon trade led by GSK Consumer, Emami, Colgate Palmolive, Godrej Industries and Tata Global Beverage.

The top gainers among Nifty constituents were Coal India, Mahindra & Mahindra, Tech Mahindra, Bajaj Finance and Kotak Mahindra Bank.

The most actively traded stocks on the NSE were Just Dial, Jubilant Foodworks, Mahindra & Mahindra, Reliance Communications and ICICI Bank.

Some of the top gainers on BSE were Rcom which jumped 11 percent while Astra Micro, EROS International, Indiabulls Ventures and Torrent Power were the other gainers.

Biocon, Dabur India, Avenue Supermarts, Mahindra & Mahindra, Pidilite Industries and Radico Khaitan were some of the stocks that hit fresh 52-week highs in afternoon trade.

On the other hand, 65 stocks hit a new 52-week low. These include Eveready Industries, Gujarat Pipavav, Bharti Infratel, JK Lakshmi Cement, Manpasand Beverage, Titagarh Wagons and Vakrangee among others.

First Published on May 30, 2018 02:52 pm

