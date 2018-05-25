Market Update: Midcaps continue to shine despite 91 stocks at new 52-week low; IFCI zooms 13%

The broader are trading on a positive note on Friday afternoon, with the Nifty up 47 points at 10,561 and the Sensex gaining 151 points at 34,814.

The midcap index outperformed the broader indices led by stocks like CESC, GMR Infrastructure, CG Power, Godrej Industries, IFCI, Jain Irrigation Systems, Just Dial, Reliance Capital, Reliance Infra, SAIL and Tata Chemicals among others.

Nifty IT was also up close to 1 percent led by Tata Elxsi, Infosys, Tata Consultancy Services and KPIT Technologies.

From the Nifty infra space, Adani Power, Idea Cellular, IRB Infra, NBCC, Reliance Communications, Reliance Power, Tata Communications and Tata Power were the top gainers.

Oil & gas stocks were also trading on a positive note led by GAIL India, Indian Oil Corporation and ONGC.

FMCG stocks were buzzing in the afternoon trade led by GSK Consumer, Godrej Industries, United Breweries and United Spirits.

Network18 and TV18 Broadcast along with EROS International and Sun TV Network were the top gainers from the media space.

From the metal space, Tata Steel, JSW Steel, Hindalco Industries, Jindal Steel & Power along with Hindustan Copper and Bhushan Steel were the top performers.

Nifty Auto was higher by over 1 percent led by Exide Industries, Tata Motors, Mahindra & Mahindra, TVS Motor and Motherson Sumi Systems.

The top gainers among Nifty constituents were Hindalco Industries, ONGC, Bajaj Finserv, GAIL India and Tata Steel.

The most actively traded stocks on the NSE were United Spirits, TCS, United Breweries, Tata Motors and Vedanta.

Some of the top gainers on BSE were IFCI which jumped close to 11 percent followed by SRF, Jain Irrigation, MCX India and Idea Cellular.

The top losers on BSE were Granules India, Sobha, GE T&D, Vedanta and MRPL.

Bajaj Finserv, Britannia Industries, Infosys, Jubilant Foodworks, KPIT Tech, Pidilite Industries, Radico Khaitan, TCS and United Breweries were some of the stocks that hit fresh 52-week highs in afternoon trade.

On the other hand, 91 stocks hit a new 52-week low. These include Dena Bank, Granules India, INOX Wind, MRPL, Karur Vysya Bank, Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals, Vakrangee and VA Tech Wabag among others.

The breadth of the market favoured advances, with 1071 stocks advancing, 599 declining and 378 remaining unchanged. On BSE, 1415 stocks advanced, 977 declined and 144 remained unchanged.

: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd