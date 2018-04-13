Market Update: Midcap index outperforms led by TVS Motor; Adani Ports top gainer, Escorts at new 52-week high

The Indian equity market was trading on a positive note on Friday morning with the Nifty adding 38 points and was trading just below the 10,500 mark at 10,497 while the Sensex was up 145 points or 0.43 percent.

The Nifty midcap index outperformed the broader indices and was up 0.9 percent led by TVS Motor Company and GMR Infra which added over 2 percent each followed by Apollo Tyres, CESC, Ashok Leyland, India Cements, Jain Irrigation and Reliance Capital among others.

Nifty pharma was up close to 1 percent as stocks like Divis Laboratories gained close to 2 percent while Aurobindo Pharma, Dr Reddy's Labs and Cadila Healthcare traded higher.

Ahead of its Q4 numbers later in the day, Infosys was one of the few IT stocks which traded in the green and was up 0.2 percent in the morning trade.

The top Nifty gainers included Adani Ports which jumped 2.5 percent while Indiabulls Housing Finance was up 1.9 percent. Hindalco Industries, Bharti Infratel and Dr Reddy's Labs were the other gainers.

The most active Nifty stocks included TCS which was in the red while Infosys was in the green. Escorts, Hindalco Industries and Axis Bank were the other active stocks..

The top BSE gainers included Future Lifestyle Fashions which was up 5.6 percent followed by Jindal Saw, IL&FS Transport, Indian Hotels and Chambal Fertilizers.

Apollo Tyres, Britannia Industries, Escorts, Nestle and Pidilite Industries were some of the few stocks that hit fresh 52-week high whereas Gitanjali Gems, SRS and Vakrangee hit new 52-week low.

The market breadth was in favour of the advances with 1121 stocks advancing while 487 declined and 431 remained unchanged. On the other hand, in the BSE, 1345 stocks advanced and 658 declined and 107 remained unchanged.