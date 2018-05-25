Market Update: Metal stocks shine led by Hindalco, JSPL; India Cements rallies, HDFC Bank gains

The broader are trading on a positive note on Friday afternoon, with the Nifty up 92 points at 10,605 and the Sensex gaining 273 points at 34,936.

The midcap index outperformed the broader indices and was up almost 2 percent led by stocks like Apollo Tyres, CESC, GMR Infrastructure, CG Power, Godrej Industries, IFCI, Jain Irrigation Systems, Just Dial, Reliance Capital, Reliance Infra, SAIL and Tata Chemicals among others.

Bank Nifty was also in the green led by Bank of India, Bank of Baroda, HDFC Bank, IndusInd Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank and Yes Bank.

Nifty IT was also up close to 1 percent led by Tata Elxsi, Infosys, Tata Consultancy Services, HCL Technologies and KPIT Technologies.

The top gainers among Nifty constituents were Hindalco Industries and ONGC which jumped over 4 percent each while Tata Steel, IOC and Bajaj Finserv were the other gainers.

The most actively traded stocks on the NSE were United Spirits which zoomed almost 5 percent followed by Vedanta, TCS, Tata Motors and United Breweries.

Some of the top gainers on BSE were Gateway Distriparks which zoomed 20 percent while Time Technoplast, IFCI, Tata Steel and MCX India were the other gainers.

The top losers on BSE were Granules India, Sobha, Rajesh Exports, Kwality and Max India.

Bajaj Finserv, Britannia Industries, Infosys, Jubilant Foodworks, KPIT Tech, Pidilite Industries, Radico Khaitan, TCS and United Breweries were some of the stocks that hit fresh 52-week highs in afternoon trade.

On the other hand, 97 stocks hit a new 52-week low. These include Dena Bank, Granules India, INOX Wind, MRPL, Karur Vysya Bank, Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals, Vakrangee and VA Tech Wabag among others.

The breadth of the market favoured advances, with 1146 stocks advancing, 547 declining and 356 remaining unchanged. On BSE, 1537 stocks advanced, 948 declined and 152 remained unchanged.