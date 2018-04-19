App
Apr 19, 2018 12:30 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Market Update: Metal stocks outshine as NALCO, Hindustan Copper jump 9-12%; HUL hits new 52-week high

36 stocks hit fresh 52-week high including Godrej Consumer, Mindtree, Godrej Consumer, Hindustan Unilever, JSW Steel, M&M Financial Services, VIP Industries and Pidilite Industries among others.

Sandip Das @Im_Sandip1

The Indian equity market was trading on a positive note on Thursday afternoon with the Nifty gaining 33 points was trading at 10,560 while the Sensex was up 65 points or 0.19 percent.

The Nifty IT index gained over 1 percent led by Mindtree which jumped 2 percent followed by HCL Tech and Tata Elxsi, each adding a couple of percentage points.

Tata Consultancy Services ahead of its Q4 results was trading on a positive note and was up 1.5 percent in the afternoon trade.

Nifty metal index jumped close to 4 percent led by Hindustan Copper which zoomed over 12 percent followed by NALCO which jumped 9 percent while Vedanta which added 5 percent. Hindalco Industries, up 6 percent and Jindal Steel & Power, up 4.5 percent were the other performing metal stocks.

The top Nifty gainers included Hindalco Industries which jumped 6.5 percent while Vedanta from the same metal space gained over 5  percent. UltraTech Cement, Tata Steel and Bharti Airtelwere the other gainers.

The most active Nifty stocks included Vedanta, Tata Steel, Hindalco Industries, Tata Consultancy Services and Mindtree.

The top BSE gainers included Hindustan Copper which jumped close to 13 percent followed by Tata Steel, NALCO, MMTC and Hindalco Industries.

The market breadth was in favour of the advances with 946 stocks advancing while 741 declined and 354 remained unchanged. On the other hand, in the BSE, 1286 stocks advanced and 1106 declined and 140 remained unchanged.

