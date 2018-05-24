App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
May 24, 2018 10:03 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Market Update: IT stocks gain led by Infosys, KPIT Tech; Tata Motors fall 7%, hits fresh 52-week low

The breadth of the market favoured declines, with 716 stocks advancing, 854 declining and 463 remaining unchanged. On BSE, 884 stocks advanced, 905 declined and 100 remained unchanged.

Sandip Das @Im_Sandip1

The market was trading on a positive note on Thursday morning, with the Nifty up 23 points at 10,453 and the Sensex gaining 120 points at 34,465.

Nifty IT was up over 1.5 percent led by KPIT Tech, Infosys, HCL Tech, Tata Consultancy Services and Tech Mahindra.

Oil & gas stocks were weak with HPCL, ONGC and BPCL down 2-3 percent while GAIL India and Indian Oil Corporation fell 1 percent each. Reliance Industries was however up half a percent in the morning trade.

Nifty Auto was lower by 1.5 percent dragged by Tata Motors which fell over 7 percent while Bharat Forge shed 3 percent. Apollo Tyres, Motherson Sumi Systems and TVS Motor Company were the other losers.

related news

The top gainers among Nifty constituents were Infosys, HCL Technologies, Tech Mahindra, Tata Consultancy Services and HDFC.

The most actively traded stocks on the NSE were Tata Motors and Jet Airways which dipped 7-9 percent while PC Jeweller, Vedanta and State Bank of India were the other active stocks.

Some of the top gainers on BSE were Kaveri Seed Company, Eros International Media, Sobha, L&T Infotech and Sharda Crop.

The top losers on BSE were Jet Airways, GE T&D, PC Jeweller, Tata Motors and Tata Motors DVR.

Britannia Industries, KPIT Technologies, NELCO and Welspun Enterprises were some of the stocks that hit fresh 52-week highs in morning trade.

On the other hand, 85 stocks hit a new 52-week low. These include ABB, ACC, Adani Power, Bharat Heavy Electricals, Bharat Petroleum Corporation, Capital First, Castrol India, Ceat, Century Textiles, Chennai Petro, HPCL, IDFC Bank, Power Finance Corporation, Tata Motors, UltraTech Cement and Vakrangee among others.

The breadth of the market favoured declines, with 716 stocks advancing, 854 declining and 463 remaining unchanged. On BSE, 884 stocks advanced, 905 declined and 100 remained unchanged.

Disclaimer: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd

tags #Buzzing Stocks #Infosys #Jet Airways #Nifty #Tata Motors

most popular

Crude oil, rupee, earnings to dictate market trend; these 10 stocks can give 28-94% returns

Crude oil, rupee, earnings to dictate market trend; these 10 stocks can give 28-94% returns

How rising crude prices may affect these 10 oil-related stocks

How rising crude prices may affect these 10 oil-related stocks

The crude story: Why oil is rising and what it means for Indian stocks

The crude story: Why oil is rising and what it means for Indian stocks

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.