Market Update: ICICI Bank falls over 2%, drags Bank Nifty lower; Ashok Leyland hits new 52-week high

The Indian benchmark indices were trading on a negative note on Wednesday morning with the Nifty shedding 69 points at 10,484 while the Sensex was down over 200 points or 0.61 percent.

The PSU banking index was down 1.5 percent as stocks like Punjab National Bank fell over 4 percent after the Bank has revealed that the quantum of the fraud it reported a couple of weeks ago could increase to Rs 12,700 crore, up from Rs 11,400 crore.

The other top losers included Bank of India, Canara Bank, State Bank of India, Bank of Baroda and Allahabad Bank.

ICICI Bank from the banking space fell over 2.7 percent after the bank said that the company has exposure to the Gitanjali Group.

The top Nifty gainers included Cipla which was up 1.2 percent, Dr Reddy's Labs gained 1 percent followed by Sun Pharma, UPL and Infosys.

The most active stock was PNB which was down 4.4 percent, followed by Biocon which gained 3 percent while the other active stocks included ICICI Bank, Reliance Industries and IDBI Bank.

The top Nifty losers included ICICI Bank and Hindalco Industries which were down over 2 percent each followed by Yes Bank, Vedanta and Larsen & Toubro.

The top Sensex gainers were Biocon which was up 3.3 percent while Oberoi Realty, Symphony, GMR Infra and GMDC were the other gainers.

Ashok Leyland and Avenue Supermarts were some of the few stocks that hit new 52-week high on NSE while Gitanjali Gems Limited, Bank of India, Dwarikesh Sugars were the stocks that hit fresh 52-week low.

The market breadth was in favour of the declines with 457 stocks advancing while 1149 declined and 405 remained unchanged. On the other hand, in the BSE, 732 stocks advanced and 1316 declined and 90 remained unchanged.

Research and broking firm Kotak Securities has maintained an 'Add' rating on Infosys with a target of Rs 1,250. It expects strong macro to translate into better FY19 addding that ramp-up of deal wins will propel growth in banking vertical.

However, it is of the view that challenges remain in retail and telecom while other verticals are strong.

