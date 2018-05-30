App
Last Updated : May 30, 2018 12:23 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Market Update: HUL, ICICI Bank top Nifty losers; 55 stocks hit fresh 52-week lows

The breadth of the market favoured declines, with 703 stocks advancing, 911 declining and 431 remaining unchanged. On BSE, 1004 stocks advanced, 1062 declined and 112 remained unchanged.

Sandip Das @Im_Sandip1

The broader indices are trading weak this Wednesday morning, with the Nifty down 48 points at 10,584 and the Sensex shedding 130 points at 34,818.

Among the telecom names, Reliance Communications jumped 6.5 percent while Bharti Airtel and Idea Cellular were down over 1 percent each.

Among the metal names Coal India added close to 3 percent while Bhushan  Steel jumped 5 percent.

The top gainers among Nifty constituents were Coal India which added 2 percent followed by Power Grid, Mahindra & Mahindra, UPL and NTPC.

The most actively traded stocks on the NSE were Just Dial, M&M, Jubilant Foodworks, ICICI Bank and Tata Consultancy Services.

The top losers included names like Hindalco Industries, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation, BPCL, ICICI Bank and Cipla.

Some of the top gainers on BSE were Astra Micro which jumped 8 percent while RCom was up 6 percent. Indiabulls Ventures, Torrent Power and Monsanto were the other gainers.

The top losers on BSE were Dilip Buildcon, Avanti Feeds, Bharat Electronics, HCL Infosystems and Glenmark Pharma.

Biocon, Dabur India, Mahindra & Mahindra, Pidilite Industries and Radico Khaitan were some of the stocks that hit fresh 52-week highs in morning trade.

On the other hand, 55 stocks hit a new 52-week low. These include Eveready Industries, Bharti Infratel, JK Lakshmi Cement, Titagarh Wagons and Vakrangee among others.

First Published on May 30, 2018 10:48 am

