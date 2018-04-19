Market Update: Hindalco, Vedanta jump 7% as CNX Metal outperforms; UltraTech, Yes Bank top gainers

The Indian equity market was trading on a positive note on Thursday afternoon with the Nifty gaining 29 points was trading at 10,555 while the Sensex was up 63 points or 0.18 percent.

The Nifty IT index gained 1 percent led by Mindtree which jumped 2.5 percent followed by Tata Elxsi and HCL Technologies. Tata Consultancy Services ahead of its Q4 results was trading on a positive note and was up close to 1 percent in the afternoon trade.

Nifty metal index continued to outperform broader indices ass well as other sectors and jumped close to 5 percent led by Hindustan Copper which zoomed over 13 percent followed by NALCO which jumped over 9 percent while Vedanta which added 7 percent. Hindalco Industries, up 8 percent and Jindal Steel & Power, up 5.4 percent were the other performing metal stocks.

The top Nifty gainers included Hindalco Industries which jumped 7.8 percent while Vedanta from the same metal space gained over 7 percent. UltraTech Cement, Tata Steel and Yes Bank were the other gainers.

The most active Nifty stocks included Vedanta, Tata Steel, Hindalco Industries, Tata Consultancy Services and Axis Bank.

The top BSE gainers included Hindustan Copper which jumped close to 13 percent followed by Tata Steel which added 10 percent. NALCO, MMTC and Hindalco Industries were the other gainers.

38 stocks hit fresh 52-week high including Godrej Consumer, Mindtree, Godrej Consumer, Hindustan Unilever, JSW Steel, M&M Financial Services, VIP Industries and Pidilite Industries among others.

The market breadth was in favour of the advances with 945 stocks advancing while 753 declined and 346 remained unchanged. On the other hand, in the BSE, 1304 stocks advanced and 1240 declined and 154 remained unchanged.