Market Update: FMCG stocks outperform while 273 stocks hit new 52-week low in NSE; PC Jeweller jumps 6%

The broader indices are trading on a negative note this Tuesday morning with the Nifty down 43 points at 10,584 and the Sensex trading lower by 100 points at 34,911.

Nifty FMCG outperforms led by Tata Global Beverage, Colgate Palmolive, Marico, Britannia Industries and Godrej Consumer Products.

Nifty Metal fell over 1 percent dragged by Bhushan Steel, Welspun Corp, Jindal Steel & Power, Vedanta and NALCO among others.

The top gainers among Nifty constituents were Tech Mahindra, Reliance Industries, Bajaj Finance, Cipla and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation.

The most actively traded stocks on the NSE were PC Jeweller which jumped 6 percent followed by Biocon, Reliance Industries, HDFC Bank and Just Dial.

Some of the top gainers on BSE were PC Jeweller, Balrampur Chini, Bajaj Hindustan, Mphasis and Tata Global.

Biocon, Firstsource Solutions and Pfizer were some of the stocks that hit fresh 52-week highs in morning trade.

On the other hand, 273 stocks hit a new 52-week low. These include ACC, Ajanta Pharma, BHEL, GE T&D, Granules India, HCL Infosystems, HDIL, IDFC Bank, India Cements, JK Tyre, Kwality, Mcleod Russel, PTC India Financial, Titagarh Wagons and Unitech among others.

The breadth of the market favoured declines, with 269 stocks advancing, 1369 declining and 404 remaining unchanged. On BSE, 463 stocks advanced, 1690 declined and 85 remained unchanged.

