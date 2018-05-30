Market Update: Coal India, M&M jump 2%; Biocon, Avenue Supermarts hit new 52-week high

The broader indices are trading weak this Wednesday afternoon, with the Nifty down 46 points at 10,587 and the Sensex shedding 131 points at 34,818.

Nifty metal was marginally up led by stocks like Bhushan Steel, Coal India, Hindustan Zinc, NALCO, NMDC, SAIL and Tata Steel.

Among the telecom names, Reliance Communications jumped 11 percent while Bharti Airtel and Idea Cellular continued to trade lower.

Individual FMCG names were buzzing in the afternoon trade led by GSK Consumer, Emami, Colgate Palmolive, Godrej Industries and Tata Global Beverage.

The top gainers among Nifty constituents were Coal India and Mahindra & Mahindra which added 2 percent each followed by Power Grid, Bajaj Finance and Tech Mahindra.

The most actively traded stocks on the NSE were Just Dial, Jubilant Foodworks, Mahindra & Mahindra, Reliance Communications and ICICI Bank.

The top losers included names like Hindalco Industries, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation, Vedanta, ICICI Bank and Grasim Industries.

Some of the top gainers on BSE were Rcom which jumped 10 percent while Astra Micro was up 7 percent. EROS International, Reliance Naval and Indiabulls Ventures were the other gainers.

The top losers on BSE were Dilip Buildcon, Bharat Electronics, HCL Infosystems, Marksans Pharma and Sobha.

Biocon, Dabur India, Avenue Supermarts, Mahindra & Mahindra, Pidilite Industries and Radico Khaitan were some of the stocks that hit fresh 52-week highs in afternoon trade.

On the other hand, 58 stocks hit a new 52-week low. These include Eveready Industries, Gujarat Pipavav, Bharti Infratel, JK Lakshmi Cement, Manpasand Beverage, Titagarh Wagons and Vakrangee among others.

The breadth of the market favoured declines, with 730 stocks advancing, 933 declining and 386 remaining unchanged. On BSE, 1100 stocks advanced, 1318 declined and 138 remained unchanged.