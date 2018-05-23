Market Update: CNX PSU banks outperforms as SBI jumps 5%; UltraTech hits new 52-week low

The market is trading on a negative note on Wednesday morning, with the Nifty down 37 points at 10,499 and the Sensex down 100 points at 34,550.

The Bank Nifty is marginally in the green led by State Bank of India which jumped close to 5 percent, despite the bank posting a Q4 net loss of over Rs 7,700 crore. Bank of Baroda, Bank of India, Canara Bank and Punjab National Bank were the other gainers.

Oil & gas stocks including names like HPCL and BPCL were trading lower by 2 percent while Indian Oil Corporation and Reliance Industries were the other losers.

CNX Pharma was up almost 1 percent as Cipla jumped 5 percent while Glenmark Pharma and Sun Pharmaceutical Industries were the other gainers.

PSU banks outperformed other sectoral indices led by State Bank of India which jumped 5 percent followed by Bank of Baroda, Andhra Bank, Bank of India, Union Bank of India and Oriental Bank of India.

Metal stocks were also weak in the morning trade as Tata Steel, Vedanta, Hindalco Industries and Hindustan Zinc shed 1-2 percent. However, Bhushan Steel and Hindustan Copper were up over 4 percent each.

The top gainers among Nifty constituents were State Bank of India, Cipla, Tata Motors, NTPC and Sun Pharma.

The most actively traded stocks on the NSE were State Bank of India, PC Jeweller, Strides Shasun, Cipla and Tata Steel.

Some of the top gainers on BSE were PC Jeweller, Strides Shasun, L&T Tech, Bajaj Electricals and State Bank of India.

The biggest losers were Symphony, Tata Steel, Vedanta and DB Corp.

Berger Paints, NELCO and Pidilite Industries all hit fresh 52-week highs in morning trade. On the other hand, 75 stocks hit new 52-week lows.

The stocks that hit new 52-week lows include Ceat, Engineers India, Titagarh Wagons, UltraTech Cement and Vakrangee among others.

The breadth of the market favoured advances, with 938 stocks advancing, 645 declining and 451 remaining unchanged. On BSE, 1062 stocks advanced, 687 declined and 82 remained unchanged.

