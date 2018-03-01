Market Update: CNX Pharma outshines, jumps over 2% led by Sun Pharma; BoB up 2%, Jubilant Life falls 7%

The Indian benchmark indices were trading on a positive note on Friday morning with the Nifty gaining 47 points at 10,429 while the Sensex gained 144 points or 0.43 percent.

Nifty pharma was the outperforming sector with the Index jumping 2.6 percent led by stocks including Sun Pharma zooming close to 5 percent followed by Aurobindo Pharma, Cipla and Divis Labs. Dr Reddy's Labs, Glenmark Pharma and Lupin were the other top gainers.

The PSU banking index was also up 1 percent as stocks like Bank of Baroda gained 2 percent while IDBI bank, PNB, SBI and Syndicate Bank were the other top gainers.

The top Nifty gainers included Sun Pharma which jumped over 4 percent followed by Tata Steel and Aurobindo Pharma which added 3 percent each while Cipla and Bharti Airtel were the other performing stocks.

The most active stock was Jubilant Life Sciences which plunged close to 8 percent, followed by Sun Pharma, Tata Steel, Biocon and Fortis Healthcare.

The top Nifty losers included GAIL India, Eicher Motors, M&M, TCS and Asian Paints.

Avenue Supermarts, Firstsource Solutions and Ipca Labs were some of the few stocks that hit new 52-week high on NSE while Gitanjali Gems Limited, Max India Limited and United Bank of India were the stocks that hit fresh 52-week low.

The top Sensex gainers were Federal bank which was up 4 percent followed by Sun Pharma, Info Edge, Sun Pharma Advanced and Sundaram Fasteners. The top losers were Jubilant Life, Vakrangee, Siemens, Religare and Videocon.

The market breadth was in favour of the advances with 1246 stocks advancing while 358 decllined and 402 remained unchanged. On the other hand, in the BSE, 1527 stocks advanced and 546 declined and 87 remained unchanged.

Goldman Sachs has maintained a buy on Avenue Supermarts and has raised target to Rs 1,672 from Rs 1,611. It expects the company to open 24/28/30 stores in FY19/20/21 as against 18 earlier which will lead to some cannibalization.

Jefferies has retained a buy on Federal Bank with target of Rs 145 per share and feels that picking stake in Equirus Capital is a positive on the strategy. It is of the view that corporate and SME clients could mean additional fee income while better efficiency should result in gradual increase in overall profitability.