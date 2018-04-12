App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Apr 12, 2018 10:25 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Market Update: CNX IT zooms 3.7% as TCS, Infosys jumps over 2%; Nifty PSU bank falls 3%; Jubilant Food at new 52-week high

The market breadth was in favour of the advances with 861 stocks advancing while 747 declined and 428 remained unchanged. On the other hand, in the BSE, 1090 stocks advanced and 893 declined and 80 remained unchanged.

Sandip Das @Im_Sandip1

The Indian equity market was trading on a positive note on Thursday morning with the Nifty adding 20 points at 10,421 mark while the Sensex was up 51 points or 0.14 percent.

The Nifty PSU bank index traded lower by 3 percent as stocks like State Bank of India fell 1 percent while Allahabad Bank, IDBI Bank and Punjab National Bank were the other losers.

However, Nifty IT jumped 3.5 percent and was the distinct outperforming sector led by Tata Consultancy Services, HCL Tech and Infosys which added over 2 percent each followed by KPIT Tech, Tata Elxsi, Tech Mahindra and Mindtree.

The top Nifty gainers included TCS and HCL Tech which jumped over 2 percent each while Infosys, Tech Mahindra and Wipro were the other gainers.

related news

The most active Nifty stocks included TCS and Infosys. ICICI Bank, up 0.8 percent while HPCL and BPCL down over 1 percent each were the other active stocks in the morning trade.

The top BSE gainers included INOX Leisure which jumped close to 5 percent while Future Consumer, Videocon Industries, Syngene and Tata Sponge were the other gainers.

GNA Axles, IPCA Labs, Jubilant Foodworks and Titan Company were some of the few stocks that hit fresh 52-week high whereas Gitanjali Gems, India Oil Corporation, SRS and Vakrangee hit new 52-week low.

The market breadth was in favour of the advances with 861 stocks advancing while 747 declined and 428 remained unchanged. On the other hand, in the BSE, 1090 stocks advanced and 893 declined and 80 remained unchanged.

tags #Buzzing Stocks #HCL Tech #Infosys #Jubilant Food #Nifty #Nifty IT #PNB #PSU Banks #SBI #Sensex #TCS

most popular

Midcaps trade at a 73% premium vs largecaps; 10 stocks which could give up to 35% return

Midcaps trade at a 73% premium vs largecaps; 10 stocks which could give up to 35% return

Logistics sector outlook: Long and exciting road ahead

Logistics sector outlook: Long and exciting road ahead

Worst over for the market, top 10 stocks to bet on in FY19

Worst over for the market, top 10 stocks to bet on in FY19

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.