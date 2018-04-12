Market Update: CNX IT zooms 3.7% as TCS, Infosys jumps over 2%; Nifty PSU bank falls 3%; Jubilant Food at new 52-week high

The Indian equity market was trading on a positive note on Thursday morning with the Nifty adding 20 points at 10,421 mark while the Sensex was up 51 points or 0.14 percent.

The Nifty PSU bank index traded lower by 3 percent as stocks like State Bank of India fell 1 percent while Allahabad Bank, IDBI Bank and Punjab National Bank were the other losers.

However, Nifty IT jumped 3.5 percent and was the distinct outperforming sector led by Tata Consultancy Services, HCL Tech and Infosys which added over 2 percent each followed by KPIT Tech, Tata Elxsi, Tech Mahindra and Mindtree.

The top Nifty gainers included TCS and HCL Tech which jumped over 2 percent each while Infosys, Tech Mahindra and Wipro were the other gainers.

The most active Nifty stocks included TCS and Infosys. ICICI Bank, up 0.8 percent while HPCL and BPCL down over 1 percent each were the other active stocks in the morning trade.

The top BSE gainers included INOX Leisure which jumped close to 5 percent while Future Consumer, Videocon Industries, Syngene and Tata Sponge were the other gainers.

GNA Axles, IPCA Labs, Jubilant Foodworks and Titan Company were some of the few stocks that hit fresh 52-week high whereas Gitanjali Gems, India Oil Corporation, SRS and Vakrangee hit new 52-week low.

The market breadth was in favour of the advances with 861 stocks advancing while 747 declined and 428 remained unchanged. On the other hand, in the BSE, 1090 stocks advanced and 893 declined and 80 remained unchanged.