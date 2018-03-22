App
Mar 22, 2018 10:47 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Market Update: Broader indices stay in green as RIL, ONGC gain 1-2%; Indiabulls Ventures spikes 17%

The market breadth was in favour of the declines with 706 stocks advancing while 902 declined and 407 remained unchanged. On the other hand, in the BSE, 984 stocks advanced and 1126 declined and 135 remained unchanged.

Sandip Das @Im_Sandip1

The Indian markets on Thursday morning were trading on a positive note after the US Fed raised its interest rate by 25 basis points. The Nifty added 35 points or 0.35 percent  while the Sensex was up 127 points.

CNX Energy index was up 0.5 percent with ONGC gaining 2 percent followed by Reliance Industries and GAIL India which added over 1 percent each.

Nifty Pharma was also trading in the green, up 0.4 percent led by Sun Pharma which was up 1.7 percent followed by Cadila Healthcare and Lupin.

The top Nifty gainers included ONGC which added 2.4 percent while Sun Pharma was up 1.5 percent. Indiabulls Housing, Reliance Industries and Tata Motors were the other gainers.

The top Nifty losers included HPCL and BPCL, both shedding over 2 percent while Wipro, Indian Oil Corporation and Tata Steel were down 1 percent each.

The most active Nifty stocks included Vakrangee which fell 5 percent while Yes Bank, Reliance Industries, Jubilant Food and Sun Pharma were the other active stocks.

Mastek hit new 52-week high in the morning trade while on the other hand 85 stocks hit new 52-week low including names like Cummins India, Gammon Infra, IOC, Mcleod Russel and Reliance Naval among others.

Indiabulls Ventures zoomed over 17 percent while Hathway was up 4 percent. The other top Sensex gainers included IIFL Holdings adn Sundaram Fasteners.

DisclaimerReliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd

tags #BPCL #Buzzing Stocks #Cadila Healthcare #HPCL #Indiabullls Ventures #Lupin #ONGC #RIL #Sun pharma #Vakrangee

