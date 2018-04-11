Market Update: Banks drag Nifty lower led by SBI, PNB, ICICI; IT index outperforms, Vedanta top gainer

July 6, 2009: The Sensex tumbled 6.98 percent intraday by around 1054.47 points, as investors went on a selling spree following the Government not coming out with any significantly positive news on the reforms and divestment fronts when it presented the Union Budget. The Index however closed down 869.65 points, or 5.8 percent to 14,043.40.

The Indian equity market was trading on a negative note on Wednesday morning with the Nifty shedding 35 points at 10,365 mark while the Sensex was down 110 points or 0.3 percent.

Bank Nifty was down over 1 percent dragged by Bank of India which fell 3 percent followed by ICICI Bank which shed over 2 percent.Punjab National Bank and State Bank of India long with Axis Bank and Canara Bank were the other losers.

The Nifty PSU bank index traded lower by over 2 percent as stocks like SBI, PNB, OBC, Canara Bank, Andhra Bank, Allahabad Bank, Bank of India and Bank of Baroda dragged the index lower.

However, Nifty IT was trading higher by 0.7 percent led by Tata Consultancy Services which added over 1 percent followed by HCL Tech, Mindtree and KPIT Tech.

The top Nifty gainers included Vedanta which was up 3 percent while Hindalco Industries, HCL Tech and ONGC were the other gainers.

The most active Nifty stocks included Mahanagar Gas which shed 3.7 percent while Vedanta, Axis Bank, Tata Steel and Hindalco Industries were the other active stocks.

The top BSE gainers included Aban Offshore which jumped 5.5 percent while Himachal Futuristic gained 4.2 percent. Symphony, Oil India and Vedanta were the other gainers.

Avenue Supermarts, Pidilite Industries and Sudarshan Chemicals were some of the few stocks that hit fresh 52-week high whereas Gitanjali Gems and SRS hit new 520-week low.

The market breadth was in favour of the declines with 508 stocks advancing while 1082 declined and 446 remained unchanged. On the other hand, in the BSE, 745 stocks advanced and 1237 declined and 94 remained unchanged.