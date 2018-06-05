App
Last Updated : Jun 05, 2018 12:28 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Market Update: 339 stocks hit new 52-week low on NSE, HDIL plunges 10%; RIL up 1%

339 stocks hit a new 52-week low. These include ACC, Ajanta Pharma, BHEL, GE T&D, Granules India, HCL Infosystems, HDIL, IDFC Bank, India Cements, JK Tyre, Kwality, Mcleod Russel, PTC India Financial, Titagarh Wagons and Unitech among others.

Sandip Das @Im_Sandip1

The broader indices are trading on a negative note this Tuesday afternoon with the Nifty down 24 points at 10,604 and the Sensex trading lower by 45 points at 34,966.

The Nifty midcap index was down close to 1 percent dragged by IFCI, IGL, JP Associates, India Cements, Just Dial, Siemens, Strides Shasun, Unitech and Voltas.

Nifty Realty was trading weak as HDIL plunged 10 percent followed by Indiabulls Real Estate and Phoenix Mills.

However, oil & gas stocks were trading in the green as Reliance Industries added over 1 percent while HPCL was the other gainer.

Nifty FMCG outperforms led by Tata Global Beverage, Colgate Palmolive, Marico, Britannia Industries and Godrej Consumer Products.

Nifty Metal fell 1 percent dragged by Bhushan Steel, Welspun Corp, Jindal Steel & Power, NMDC and NALCO among others.

The top gainers among Nifty constituents were Cipla, Reliance Industries, Tech Mahindra, Bajaj Finance and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation.

The most actively traded stocks on the NSE were PC Jeweller, Just Dial, Biocon, Reliance Industries and HDFC Bank.

Some of the top gainers on BSE were Intellect Design, Balrampur Chini, Bajaj Hindustan, Cipla and NLC India.

305 stocks hit lower circuit on the BSE including names like Indiabulls Ventures, Goa Carbon, HEG, Venkeys, Radico Khaitan, Bombay Dyeing and Ruchi Soya among others.

Biocon, Firstsource Solutions and Pfizer were some of the stocks that hit fresh 52-week highs in afternoon trade.

On the other hand, 339 stocks hit a new 52-week low. These include ACC, Ajanta Pharma, BHEL, GE T&D, Granules India, HCL Infosystems, HDIL, IDFC Bank, India Cements, JK Tyre, Kwality, Mcleod Russel, PTC India Financial, Titagarh Wagons and Unitech among others.

The breadth of the market favoured declines, with 306 stocks advancing, 1397 declining and 347 remaining unchanged. On BSE, 460 stocks advanced, 1984 declined and 110 remained unchanged.

Disclaimer: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.
First Published on Jun 5, 2018 12:28 pm

