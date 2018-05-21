Market Update: 231 stocks hit new 52-week lows as midcaps bleed; JP Associates tanks 15%

The market was trading flat on Monday afternoon, with the Nifty down 59 points at 10,536 and the Sensex down 152 points at 34,695.

The Nifty Midcap index was trading 1.7 percent lower, weighed down by JP Associates tanking over 15 percent, and Ashok Leyland falling more than 7 percent. Just Dial, Karnataka Bank, Unitech and Voltas were the other major losers among midcap stocks.

The Nifty PSU Bank continued to outperform the benchmark indices, led by gains in Bank of India, State Bank of India, Punjab National Bank, Bank of Baroda, Canara Bank and Allahabad Bank.

The Nifty IT index was up half a percent after Tata Consultancy Services gained around 2 percent and Mindtree rose by around 1.8 percent.

The Bank Nifty was also trading higher in afternoon trade, led by Bank of India, up 2 percent, and ICICI Bank, up 1.5 percent. Punjab National Bank, State Bank of India and Bank of Baroda were the other major gainers.

However, stocks of Axis Bank, Federal Bank, and Yes Bank were trading lower.

Realty stocks were trading weak, with Indiabulls Real Estate, Sobha Developers, DLF, Godrej Properties and HDIL losing the most.

Telecom stocks were trading higher, led by Bharti Airtel and Idea Cellular. Reliance Communications, however, plunged over 7 percent.

Auto stocks were trading lower, dragged by Amara Raja Batteries and Askok Leyland, which fell 5-7 percent. Maruti Suzuki, TVS Motor, MRF and Exide Industries were the other losers.

The top gainers among Nifty constituents were Tata Consultancy Services, Bharti Infratel, State Bank of India, ICICI Bank and Coal India.

The most actively traded stocks on the NSE were Indostar, Maruti Suzuki, Ashok Leyland, Century Textiles and Reliance Industries.

Some of the top gainers on BSE were Balrampur Chini, Colgate Palmolive, National Aluminium Company, Fortis Healthcare and Time Technoplast.

The top losers on BSE were JP Associates, Indiabulls Ventures, Reliance Communications, HDIL and Strides Shasun.

Britannia Industries, Colgate Palmolive, Hindustan Unilever and TCS were some of the stocks that hit fresh 52-week highs in afternoon trade.

On the other hand, 231 stocks hit a new 52-week low. These include ABB, Ajanta Pharma, Ambuja Cements, BEML, Chennai Petroleum, Bharat Heavy Electricals, Can Fin Homes, Castrol India, Ceat, Glenmark Pharma, Jet Airways, Rural Electrification Corporation, Tata Motors and Vakrangee.

The breadth of the market favoured declines, with 339 stocks advancing, 1356 declining and 360 remaining unchanged. On BSE, 599 stocks advanced, 1850 declined and 96 remained unchanged.

