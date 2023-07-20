Market underestimating likely bad news from US, says White Oak’s Somaiyaa

According to Somaiyaa, the banking crisis in the US may not have played out fully, even though the situation appears to be under control for now.

Given the sharp run-up in stock prices in a short time, investors would do well to be a bit more watchful, says White Oak Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Aashish Somaiyaa. In a free-wheeling conversation with Moneycontrol, Somaiyaa said that the market was underestimating the possibility of bad news from the US, or negative global macro data. "Whenever that happens, you are going to see a reaction in India, even though the developments in the US don’t hurt us directly," Somaiyaa said. "You...