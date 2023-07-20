English
    Market underestimating likely bad news from US, says White Oak’s Somaiyaa

    The CEO of White Oak Capital has cautioned investors that despite the calm, the US banking crisis might not have played out fully. Somaiyaa cited the IL&FS default of 2018, the follow-on effects of which echoed over the next nearly three quarters.

    Santosh Nair
    July 20, 2023 / 08:37 AM IST
    According to Somaiyaa, the banking crisis in the US may not have played out fully, even though the situation appears to be under control for now.

    Given the sharp run-up in stock prices in a short time, investors would do well to be a bit more watchful, says White Oak Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Aashish Somaiyaa. In a free-wheeling conversation with Moneycontrol, Somaiyaa said that the market was underestimating the possibility of bad news from the US, or negative global macro data. "Whenever that happens, you are going to see a reaction in India, even though the developments in the US don’t hurt us directly," Somaiyaa said. "You...

