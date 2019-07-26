Market still correcting and may continue for at least another few months: Nepean Capital

Gautam Trivedi, managing partner at Nepean Capital, in an interview with CNBC-TV18, said that the slowdown is not limited to the automobile industry and added that the there was an urgent need for the government to provide some impetus.

“It is not limited to the auto industry and it cannot possibly be. The auto industry itself is so big... it’s the auto ancillaries which in-turn employ thousands of people, the auto dealers... a lot of them have started laying off people or shutting shops,” said Trivedi.

He said the market is in sync with the underlying economy.

“Since the year-to-date, we have seen a lot of money coming into the market but post-budget, especially the issue on extra surcharge on foreign portfolio investors has got the FPIs upset; they have sold month-to-date $2 billion, and there isn’t lot more coming if the government doesn’t relax the surcharge on the capital gains," he said.

“The non-SIP money is negative and that shows there is fatigue in the market from traditional investors into mutual funds and as a result, I am getting concerned about where this market is headed,” Trivedi added.

Taking about Q2, he said, “People are baking in the next two quarters being difficult for the Indian economy and the signs are all over.”

On sectors front, Trivedi said, “Our portfolio at Nepean Capital is significantly biased towards consumer space but I see the market still correcting and the correction will continue for at least another few months subject to of course the government not changing their stance on the FPI.”