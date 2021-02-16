What's happening in the world of IPOs?
Things are about to be shaken up in the Initial Public Offerings (IPOs) market, as the Securities and Exchanges Board of India (SEBI) may bring some new changes in norms. This includes allowing smaller float for large issues, which will help large companies like state-run Life Insurance Corp and tech-based firms. Read here
to know more.
Buzzing Stocks: Can Fin Homes, Blue Dart Express, State Bank of India (Read here)
Watch Out
Take a look at these key events
Today:
RailTel Corporation of India to open its IPO.
Tomorrow:
SEBI is set to hold a meeting where it is taking up several important issues including the gold spot exchange, investor charter, and strict norms to make independent directors more accountable.
Big Story
Which banks does the government plan to privatise?
As part of a fresh push to sell state assets and shore up government revenues, the government has decided to shortlist four banks namely Bank of Maharashtra, Bank of India, Indian Overseas Bank, and Central Bank of India for potential privatisation. According to officials, it is considering mid-sized to small banks for its first round of privatisation to test the waters and in coming years could consider looking at bigger banks. Full story here.
Tech Tattle
The year for Indian tech startups: 2020
According to a NASSCOM report, India added a record 1,600 plus tech startups during the pandemic year, making it the third-largest startup ecosystem in the world. Read here to see the full report which also reveals that this is the highest number of startups added in three years.
Coronavirus Check
WHO gives emergency use approval to AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine
The World Health Organization gave emergency use approval to AstraZeneca's Covid-19 vaccines, allowing poor nations across the world to distribute the candidate. Read here to know how this decision impacts the global fight against the coronavirus.
Farmers' Protests
Nikita Jacob, Shantanu named as editors of toolkit
Advocate Nikita Jacob and activist Shantanu were among "editors" of the toolkit which Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg had shared, the Delhi Police said on February 15. This comes shortly after the Delhi Police arrested Disha Ravi from Bengaluru. Full details here.
Sports
What about R. Ashwin?
Fittingly, it took a top-class hundred by Ravichandran Ashwin, the bowler who got a five-for in the first innings, to silence all the critics who were making so much noise about the nature of the Chennai pitch. In this piece, Vimal Kumar takes you through how the bowler's iconic century exposes the hypocrisy of pitch talk.