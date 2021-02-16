Big Story

Which banks does the government plan to privatise?

As part of a fresh push to sell state assets and shore up government revenues, the government has decided to shortlist four banks namely Bank of Maharashtra, Bank of India, Indian Overseas Bank, and Central Bank of India for potential privatisation. According to officials, it is considering mid-sized to small banks for its first round of privatisation to test the waters and in coming years could consider looking at bigger banks. Full story here.