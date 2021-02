Market Buzz

What's happening in the world of IPOs?

Things are about to be shaken up in the Initial Public Offerings (IPOs) market, as the Securities and Exchanges Board of India (SEBI) may bring some new changes in norms. This includes allowing smaller float for large issues, which will help large companies like state-run Life Insurance Corp and tech-based firms. Read here to know more.

