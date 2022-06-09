Market Live Updates: Indices stuck in a range, Sensex down around 100 points, Nifty around 16,300, Reliance, Bajaj Finance, ONGC see most action

June 09, 2022 / 08:08 AM IST

Crude prices rise to 13 week high, trading at $123.7 per barrel

Oil prices held near 13-week highs on Thursday, underpinned by robust demand in the world's top consumer United States while demand is expected to rebound in China as COVID-19 curbs across major cities are relaxed.

Brent crude futures for August nudged up 12 cents to $123.70 a barrel by 0033 GMT, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude for July was at $122.17 a barrel, up 6 cents.

Both benchmarks closed Wednesday at their highest since March 8, matching levels seen in 2008.