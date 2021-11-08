MARKET NEWS

November 08, 2021 / 07:33 AM IST

Market LIVE Updates: SGX Nifty indicates a positive start for the Indian indices

Stock Market LIVE Updates: The Nifty futures were trading around 17,985 level on the Singaporean Exchange at 7:30 IST.

  • IndexPricesChangeChange%
    Sensex60,067.62295.70 +0.49%
    Nifty 5017,916.8087.60 +0.49%
    Nifty Bank39,573.70171.65 +0.44%
    Nifty 50 17,916.80 87.60 (0.49%)
    Thu, Nov 04, 2021
    Biggest GainerPricesChangeChange%
    Eicher Motors2,661.60139.75 +5.54%
    Biggest LoserPricesChangeChange%
    Hindalco472.60-5.70 -1.19%
    Best SectorPricesChangeChange%
    Nifty Auto11569.80168.60 +1.48%
    Worst SectorPricesChangeChange%
    Nifty Metal5697.952.50 +0.04%


  • November 08, 2021 / 07:31 AM IST

    SGX Nifty: Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a positive start for the broader index in India, with a gain of 45 points or 0.25 percent. The Nifty futures were trading around 17,985 level on the Singaporean Exchange at 7:30 IST.

  • November 08, 2021 / 07:27 AM IST

    Market on Muhurat Trading Day

    The market had a strong start for Samvat 2078 as the benchmark indices gained half a percent on November 4, the Diwali Muhurat Trading Day 2021, driven by buying across sectors (barring metals). Even the broader markets participated in the run with fall in volatility.

    At close, the BSE Sensex stood above 60,000 mark, rising 295.70 points to 60,067.62, while the Nifty50 jumped 87.60 points to 17,916.80 and formed small bearish candle on the daily charts as the closing levels are lower than opening.

    On the Diwali Laxmi Pujan day, investors turned richer by Rs 1.93 lakh crore as the BSE market capitalisation increased to Rs 265 lakh crore on Thursday, up from Rs 263.07 lakh crore in the previous session.

    Mahindra & Mahindra and ITC were leaders in the BSE Sensex, gaining 3.1 percent and 2.1 percent, respectively. Bajaj Auto, L&T, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Nestle India and Sun Pharma gained 1-1.65 percent.

    However, ICICI Bank, Asian Paints, UltraTech Cement and Dr Reddy's Labs were only losers, closing with moderate losses.

    Among sectors, FMCG, Industrials, Auto and Capital Goods were top gainers, rising more than 1 percent each.

  • November 08, 2021 / 07:20 AM IST

    Hello Readers. Kickstart your day with Buffett's famous quote: 

    Hello Readers. Kickstart your day with Buffett's famous quote: 
  • November 08, 2021 / 07:20 AM IST

    Good morning and welcome to the live coverage of all the action from D-Street. Stay tuned to this blog for all live updates from the market in India and around the world.

    Good morning and welcome to the live coverage of all the action from D-Street. Stay tuned to this blog for all live updates from the market in India and around the world.

