Market LIVE Updates: SGX Nifty indicates a positive start for the Indian indices

November 08, 2021 / 07:27 AM IST

Market on Muhurat Trading Day

The market had a strong start for Samvat 2078 as the benchmark indices gained half a percent on November 4, the Diwali Muhurat Trading Day 2021, driven by buying across sectors (barring metals). Even the broader markets participated in the run with fall in volatility.

At close, the BSE Sensex stood above 60,000 mark, rising 295.70 points to 60,067.62, while the Nifty50 jumped 87.60 points to 17,916.80 and formed small bearish candle on the daily charts as the closing levels are lower than opening.

On the Diwali Laxmi Pujan day, investors turned richer by Rs 1.93 lakh crore as the BSE market capitalisation increased to Rs 265 lakh crore on Thursday, up from Rs 263.07 lakh crore in the previous session.

Mahindra & Mahindra and ITC were leaders in the BSE Sensex, gaining 3.1 percent and 2.1 percent, respectively. Bajaj Auto, L&T, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Nestle India and Sun Pharma gained 1-1.65 percent.

However, ICICI Bank, Asian Paints, UltraTech Cement and Dr Reddy's Labs were only losers, closing with moderate losses.

Among sectors, FMCG, Industrials, Auto and Capital Goods were top gainers, rising more than 1 percent each.