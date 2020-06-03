Market LIVE Updates: Indices at 3-month high as Nifty above 10K; banks in focus, Britannia at record high

Live now
AUTO REFRESH
Jun 03, 2020 10:00 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
highlights
Motherson Sumi gains 3%:
Gold Updates:
Crude Updates:
ICRA's rating on IDFC First Bank:
RIL rights issue:
US Markets end higher:
SGX Nifty:
Follow our LIVE blog for the latest updates on the novel coronavirus pandemic and its impact
Buzzing: Motherson Sumi Systems share price jumped 3 percent on June 3 despite the company reported a 68.4 percent decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 135.66 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 31, mainly affected by the coronavirus pandemic.
NiftyBank could touch 23,000-24,000 levels in coming weeks; here's why
On the monthly chart, the index has bounced every time it has entered in ‘Ichimoku’ cloud area. It first entered cloud area in 2008-2009 after which it witnessed a fresh high life level.
Gold Updates: Gold traded steady on Wednesday after snapping a three-session winning streak in the previous day, as a rally in equity markets on hopes of more stimulus offset some support from a weaker dollar.
At 09:37 IST, the Sensex was up 458.38 points or 1.36% at 34283.91, and the Nifty was up 142.00 points or 1.42% at 10121.10.
Crude Updates: Oil rose on Wednesday, with Brent at USD 40 for the first time since March, as optimism mounted that major producers will extend production cuts and a recovery from the coronavirus pandemic will spur fuel demand
Moody's downgrades SBI, HDFC Bank after sovereign rating cut, explained
Moody's has downgraded the long-term local and foreign currency deposit ratings of HDFC Bank and SBI.
Buzzing: Shares of InterGlobe Aviation rose nearly 4 percent on June 3 despite company reported net loss a net loss at Rs 870.8 crore for the quarter ended March 2020, partly affected by a shutdown of operations due to the coronavirus-led lockdown.
Market Opens: Indian indices continued upward momentum on June 3 with Nifty regained 10,000 level and Sensex restested 34,000 mark on the back of positive global cues.
At 09:17 IST, the Sensex was up 537.32 points or 1.59% at 34362.85, and the Nifty was up 163.30 points or 1.64% at 10142.40.
ICICIdirect:
Indian markets are likely to open in the green tracking positive global cues and news suggesting businesses are returning to normal post relaxation of lockdown. However, corporate earnings reports and outcome of today’s Cabinet meeting will be key monitorables.