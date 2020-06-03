Market LIVE Updates: Indices at 3-month high as Nifty above 10K; banks in focus, Britannia at record high

Market Opens: Indian indices continued upward momentum on June 3 with Nifty regained 10,000 level and Sensex restested 34,000 mark on the back of positive global cues.

At 09:17 IST, the Sensex was up 537.32 points or 1.59% at 34362.85, and the Nifty was up 163.30 points or 1.64% at 10142.40.