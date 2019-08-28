Market Live: Nifty near day's low, Sensex falls over 150 pts; rupee weakens by 21 paise

Live now
Aug 28, 2019 12:00 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
highlights
Market Extends Losses
Vodafone Idea on a 3-day losing streak; stock down 6%:
HUL cuts prices of some products to counter weak demand; shares skid 2%:
Market Falls
Market Opening
Rupee Opening
PVR Opens new Multiplex in Rajasthan
Company informed exchanges the opening of 3 screens multiplex at Riddhi Siddhi Mall in Sri Ganganagar, Rajasthan. The multiplex is equipped with BARCO 2K projection system, Ultra-High Brightness 3D technology and 7.1 Digital Dolby surround sound, it said.
With this launch, PVR now becomes the first Cinema Exhibitor in India to reach 800 screens at 170 properties in 69 cities, it added.
Market Extends Losses:
Benchmark indices extended losses in noon with the Sensex falling 168.13 points to 37,473.14 and the Nifty50 declining 50.70 points to 11,054.70.
Inter-ministerial talks on comprehensive scrappage policy are still underway and the government is looking not just at vehicles but scrapping of white goods as well, reports CNBC-TV18 quoting government sources.
Coffee Day locked in lower circuit for first time in last 8 straight sessions. The stock rallied from Rs 62.70 levels on August 16 to Rs 87.20 levels on August 27.
The media report indicated that private equity (PE) player TPG Capital is in talks to potentially acquire Coffee Day Global.
Rupee Update
The rupee depreciated by 23 paise to 71.71 against the US dollar in last morning deals amid unabated foreign fund outflows and cautious opening in domestic equities.
Forex traders said concerns about US-China trade spat kept market participants edgy.
Technical View
"The time-wise consolidation phase between October 2018 and Febraury 2019 saw index struggling around 11,150. The same proved to be the line of defense During May 2019 decline. Thereafter, in the entire month of August, index has found it difficult to overcome the hurdle zone around 11,100. With index trading around supply zone, higher price volatility cannot be ruled out this week and stock-specific theme is likely to continue," Yes Securities said.
Biggest Contributors to Sensex' Fall
Vodafone Idea on a 3-day losing streak; stock down 6%
Shares of the telecom major have been performing poorly since it came into existence after the merger of Vodafone India and Idea Cellular in 2018. Year-to-date, the stock had lost about 77 percent of its market value on the BSE. Read more
'Nifty has higher probability of touching 10,000 year-end, slowdown looks cyclical'
Investors with a horizon of less than a year should wait for some more time, but a short-term trader can take a long bet with tight stops.