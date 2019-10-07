Market Live: Sensex trades 150 pts higher, Nifty above 11,200; Yes Bank jumps 9%

BEML gains on order win from Delhi Metro

Shares of BEML rose almost 2 percent after the heavy equipment manufacturer bagged more orders from the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation.



The company has bagged orders for ‘RS15’ -- design, manufacture, supply, testing and commissioning of 80 Broad Gauge Intermediate Cars compatible with existing ‘RS1’ type trains for the conversion of the six-car train set to the eight-coach train set valuing Rs 729 crore approximately.