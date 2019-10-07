Market Live: Sensex trades 150 pts higher, Nifty above 11,200; Yes Bank jumps 9%

Live now
Oct 07, 2019 12:30 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Market update: Key indices Sensex and Nifty are trading with decent gains, supported by select bank and financial heavyweights. Nifty Bank index is trading over a percent higher, with Yes Bank, Axis Bank, ICICI Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, HDFC Bank and State Bank of India as the gainers.
BEML gains on order win from Delhi Metro
Shares of BEML rose almost 2 percent after the heavy equipment manufacturer bagged more orders from the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation.
The company has bagged orders for ‘RS15’ -- design, manufacture, supply, testing and commissioning of 80 Broad Gauge Intermediate Cars compatible with existing ‘RS1’ type trains for the conversion of the six-car train set to the eight-coach train set valuing Rs 729 crore approximately.
Is there a room for another rate cut by RBI? Here's what global brokerages are saying
A 25 basis point (100 bps=1 percentage point) rate cut by Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on October 4 was on expected lines and most global brokerages feel another 25 bps rate cut is possible in December.
HDFC Bank climbs 3%: Shares of HDFC Bank gained 2.6 percent intraday on October 7. The stock has rallied 10 percent in the last 15 days.
D-Street Buzz: Nifty Pharma falls 2%; Glenmark, Auro Pharma, Piramal Enterprises, Lupin touch 52-week lows
Most pharma stocks were trading in the red on October 7, keeping their sectoral index on NSE down. The Nifty Pharma index was 2 percent down, while the benchmark Nifty50 was 0.13 percent up around 1130 hours IST.
Gold to shine ahead of festival season in India, to remain supportive due to political risk in eurozone
Jigar Trivedi In the holiday-shortened week, MCX gold gained by 0.8 percent whereas Comex gold ended flat to positive due to rising fear of recession and weak set of economic data from the US bolstered case of rate cut in the Fed's upcoming monetary policy review meeting on October 30.
Yes Bank considers stake sale: Yes Bank is in discussion with three technology companies, including software major Microsoft, for strategic investment, reported Mint. “The top management of Yes Bank held discussions with Microsoft as part of the bank’s ongoing strategy to sell a minority stake to a global tech company,” a source told the paper.
D-Street Buzz: Banks, financials keep Sensex, Nifty aloft
After witnessing a fall on over 100 points, equity barometer Sensex rebounded smartly by over 200 points, supported by gains in shares of bank and financial heavyweights.
VST Tillers gains 3% on better sales number: Shares of VST Tillers Tractors added 3 percent intraday on October 7 after the company reported better sales numbers in September 2019.
Buzzing: Shares of Container Corporation of India (CONCOR) fell more than 8 percent on October 7 after indications that DGFT may disallow its claims worth Rs 861 crore.