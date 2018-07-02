Market Live: Sensex falls 300 pts, metals lose shine; Europe falls 1% amid trade tensions

Live now
Jul 02, 2018
highlights
Oil prices slide on increase in supply
NSE signs strategic partnership agreement with Nasdaq
June tractor sales
Board Meet: Cheviot said that the board of directors of the company will meet on July 10 to consider issue of fully paid-up bonus shares to the members of the company.
Delist of Vedanta Resources from LSE: Billionaire Anil Agarwal-led Vedanta Resources plc will delist from the London Stock Exchange after promoter group made a cash offer to buy out about 33 percent of the public shareholding in the company.
Volcan, the investment arm of Agarwal family, made an offer to buy public float at a price of 825 pence per share, 27.6 percent higher than closing of 647 pence on June 29, the company said in a filing to the London Stock Exchange.
"In addition to the offer price, shareholders will also be entitled to receive the previously announced dividend of USD 0.41 per Vedanta share in respect of the twelve months ended March 31, 2018, which when taken together with the offer price represents a total value of 856 pence per share," it said.
The move is to simplify the corporate structure of Vendata and its subsidiaries, it said.
Agarwal said Vedanta was the first Indian company to be listed on the London Stock Exchange in 2003, reports PTI.
New MD at SBI: Arijit Basu has taken charge as the Managing Director of State Bank of India.
Basu will handle the areas of commercial credit and IT and will also hold additional charge of Stressed Assets Resolution Group. Prior to this role, he was designated as Deputy Managing Director (DMD) in the bank.
Interest rates on small saving: The government has kept interest rates on small saving schemes unchanged for July-September period.
Oil prices slide on increase in supply: Oil prices fell by more than 1 percent on increase in supply from top exporter Saudi Arabia and as there are some signs of an economic slowdown in Asia which may dent the outlook for demand.
Brent crude oil futures were at $78.30 per barrel, down 1.17 percent, from their last close.
US West Texas Intermediate crude futures were down 0.77 percent, at $73.55 a barrel, after rising more than 8 percent last week.
Europe Update: Shares in Europe opened sharply lower as investors question the stability of the German government and wider trade links between the European Union and the US.
France's CAC, Germany's DAX and Britain's FTSE fell 1 percent each.
Market Update: The market extended losses in afternoon after further sell-off in Asian peers ahead of implementation of US tariffs on $34 billion of Chinese products later this week.
The Sensex loses around 300 points while the China's Shanghai Composite, Japan's Nikkei and South Korea's Kospi fall more than 2%
All sectoral indices traded in the red except IT while the Nifty Midcap index loses over a percent.
Recommendation: After a flat debut of 3 percent, the stock price of RITES rose to Rs 218 per share in the morning trades. The stock was up 19.5 percent from its IPO price of Rs 185 at 12:38 hours IST.
"Assuming moderate revenue CAGR of around 10 percent and PAT CAGR around 8 percent through FY17-20E, the stock at current price is valued at 10x FY20E earnings, which appears to be justified considering its unique business model, steady growth and healthy return ratios. Hence we continue to remain positive on the stock," Arafat Saiyed, AVP-Research, Reliance Securities told Moneycontrol.
New Power Capacity Addition: Tata Power said its 100 percent subsidiary Tata Power Renewable Energy (TPREL) commissioned 100 MW (50 MW x 2) solar capacity in Anthapuramu Solar Park, Andhra Pradesh.
With this, the overall operating renewable capacity of TPREL now stands at 2,215 MW in India.
"The sale of power from this solar plant has been tied up under a 25 year Power Purchase Agreement with Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI)," Tata Power said.
This is part of the implementation of the MNRE scheme for developing grid connected solar power capacity of Jawaharlal Nehru National Solar Mission (JNNSM) Phase II, Batch-III of the Government of India through Viability Gap Funding (VGF) Mode.
NSE signs strategic partnership agreement with Nasdaq: The National Stock Exchange of India has signed strategic partnership agreement with the Nasdaq.
"The National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) and Nasdaq have officially signed an agreement for Nasdaq to deliver a customized real-time clearing, risk management and settlement technology to one of the world's largest stock exchanges," Nasdaq said in release published on its website.
In addition to the post-trade agreement, Nasdaq has also signed an agreement with NSEIT to utilize NSEIT's capability in implementations and project augmentation globally, it added.
Nasdaq said further, the two exchanges signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to explore business opportunities across listings, corporate and market services and data and innovations in products, processes and technology.
The new post-trade technology will replace NSE's current clearing and settlement system operated by the National Securities Clearing Corporation Limited (NSCCL), a wholly owned subsidiary of NSE, it added. "The technology will provide a state-of-the-art architecture enabling all asset classes being cleared and settled in one system. These changes will increase efficiency, effectiveness of the market, supported by a modern, flexible and efficient technology that reduces risks in the post-trade area alongside international best practices and standards."
Management Interview: Rajiv Bajaj , MD of Bajaj Auto told CNBC-TV18 that Nigeria has rewarded with the highest growth in terms of motorcycle exports. "For the first quarter last year, it was about 39,000 vehicles totally. This time it is a 104,000 vehicles so, that's been outstanding. For now, I can only say that in the first quarter we have recorded a 31 percent growth overall in exports," he said. At about 540,000 vehicles this is our highest-ever quarterly exports in the history of the company, he added. "If we were to simply extrapolate it, it suggests that we should be hitting something 2 million at the end of the year," Bajaj said.
ITC in focus: Cigarette-to-FMCG major ITC will look at taking over Telangana unit of Ballarpur Industries, reports CNBC-TV18 quoting Cogencis.
June tractor sales: Escorts said total sales grew by 72.8 percent to 9,983 units in June 2018 compared to 5,776 units in same month last year.
Top 10 moneymaking ideas by experts which could give 4-11% return in 1-2 months
The Nifty50 closed the week on a weak note with the index losing by about 1 percent in a volatile week weighed down by weak global cues, selling by foreign institutional investors (FIIs), rising crude oil prices as well as weakness in rupee, which touched an all-time low.
Market Update: The market remained under pressure as Asian stocks extend losses with China's Shanghai Composite, South Korea's Kospi and Japan's Nikkei falling nearly 2 percent as investors keep an eye on trade tensions between the US and its trading partners, most notably China.
The Sensex slipped 245.74 points to 35,177.74 and the Nifty dropped 81.40 points to 10,632.90. About two shares declined for every share rising on the BSE.
All sectoral indices traded in the red barring IT.
M&M June sales number: Mahindra and Mahindra (M&M) has reported 22 percent rise in its June tractor sales number at 40,529 units against 33,093 units in June 2017.
Its domestic tractor sales was up 24 percent at 39,277 units, while exports was down 13% at 1,252 units.
Buzzing: Share price of Thermax added 4.3 percent as company won an order worth Rs 340 crore.
The company has concluded an order of Rs 340 crore from a leading Indian steel manufacturer for a specially designed boiler, electric turbo generators and ancillary equipment for their production facility in Maharashtra, India.
The specially designed boiler will use waste gases produced in the steel manufacturing process to generate high-pressure steam for power generation using high-efficiency reheat cycle.
The scope of work includes design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, supply, installation and commissioning.
Buzzing: Shares of Ashok Leyland rose 2.5 percent intraday as company reported robust June sales number.
The company total June sales numbers increased by 28 percent at 15,791 units against 12,333 units, in the same month last year.
Also, company's April-June 2018 sales numbers rose 48 percent at 42,127 against 28,498 units in April-June 2017.
Its light commercial vehicle (LCV) sale numbers increased by 45 percent at 4,534 units and M&HCV sale numbers rose 22 percent at 11,257 units.
Market Update: The market extended losses in morning with the Sensex falling more than 200 points. Asian stocks are under pressure with China's Shanghai losing over a percent ahead of a looming deadline when tariffs from both Washington and Beijing are expected to take effect.
The Nifty Midcap index traded in line with frontliners, falling more than half a percent.
The 30-share BSE Sensex fell 223.65 points to 35,199.83 and the 50-share NSE Nifty slipped 74.80 points to 10,639.50. About 1,133 shares declined against 874 advancing shares on the BSE.
CCI Approval: Mobile tower firm Bharti Infratel today said it has received approval of the fair trade regulator CCI for its proposed merger with Indus Towers Ltd.
In April this year Bharti Airtel, Idea Cellular and Vodafone Group had announced an agreement for merger of Indus Towers and Bharti Infratel to create the largest mobile tower operator in the world outside China with over 163,000 towers across 22 telecom service areas.
"...approval of Competition Commission of India (CCI) has been received for the proposed merger of Bharti Infratel Ltd and Indus Towers Ltd," the mobile tower firm said in a regulatory filing.
The combined company will own 100 percent of Indus Towers. Indus Towers is currently jointly owned by Bharti Infratel (42 percent holding), Vodafone (42 percent), Idea Group (11.15 percent) and Providence (4.85 percent).
Post the deal, Bharti Airtel and Vodafone will jointly control the combined company, and the transaction is expected to close before the end of 2018-19, subject to statutory approvals.
Manufacturing PMI: India’s manufacturing conditions improved in June at the strongest pace since December 2017, supported by the sharpest gains in output and new orders in 2018 so far.
Reflecting greater production requirements, firms were encouraged to engage in purchasing activity and raise their staffing levels. On the price front, input cost inflation was the sharpest since July 2014, whilst output charges rose at a stronger pace. Business confidence eased to the weakest since last October.
The Nikkei India Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) rose from 51.2 in May to 53.1 in June. "This was consistent with the fastest improvement in the health of India’s manufacturing economy in 2018 so far. Manufacturing production rose in June, thereby extending the period of expansion to 11 months. Moreover, the rate of growth was sharp and the most pronounced since last December," Nikkei IHS Markit said.
Buzzing: Share price of MOIL advanced 2.5 percent intraday as company revised prices of different grades of manganese ore and other products, effective July 1.
The prices of ferro grade, SMGR (Mn30% & Mn25%), chemical grade and fines have been increased by about 5 percent on the existing prices. However, a discount at 5 percent will be offered on the prices effective from July 01, on specific grade of material BGF534 for dispatches during July'2018.
The basic price of electrolytic manganese dioxide (EMD), has been increased by Rs 200 PMT.
Ferro manganese/ferro manganese slag and some identified grades of manganese ore will continue to be sold on e-auction basis as well as through metal mandi (M3) of MSTC.
Good Debut: Railways consultancy firm RITES started off the first day at Rs 190 per share on the BSE on Monday.
The stock price rallied 2.7 percent compared to issue price which fixed at Rs 185 per share.
It traded 9.7 percent higher at Rs 202.95 after hitting a high of Rs 205.75.
The Rs 466-crore initial public offer had garnered strong investor demand, with the issue getting oversubscribed 67.24 times during June 20-22.
It was the first state-owned firm to hit the IPO market in the current fiscal.
New Listing: Shares of Fine Organics listed with a premium of over 4 percent on the National Stock Exchange (NSE).
The stock listed at Rs 815 apiece, a premium of Rs 32 to the issue price of Rs 783, on the exchange.
The Rs 600-crore initial public offer was oversubscribed by 8.99 times during June 20-22, 2018.
The IPO comprised of offer for sale of 76,64,994 equity shares by the promoter group selling shareholders who are Prakash Damodar Kamat, Mukesh Maganlal Shah, Jyotsna Ramesh Shah, Jayen Ramesh Shah, Tushar Ramesh Shah and Bimal Mukesh Shah.
Fine Organic is the largest manufacturer of oleochemical-based additives in India and a strong player globally in this industry, according to CRISIL Research Report.
Buzzing: IDBI Bank’s shares rose around 6 percent intraday after the imminent deal between the lender and LIC was announced late on Friday.
The Insurance Regulatory Development Authority of India (IRDAI) on Friday allowed Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) to invest up to 51 percent in IDBI Bank.
Sources told Moneycontrol this is a special case dispensation that has been given to LIC and the 15 percent equity investment cap still remains. According to the regulator's norms on investment, insurance companies cannot hold more than 15 percent stake in any company.
"They presented us this proposal and the board has given a go-ahead to them for this case," said a senior IRDAI official.
However, the official added, IRDAI will have to be apprised on the deal process, timeline, and other information.
Tata Steel in Focus: Shares of Tata Steel rose more than 3 percent as company signed joint venture (JV) agreements to create new steel champion in Europe.
Tata Steel has approved the terms to create a 50:50 joint venture which will combine the European steel businesses of the company and thyssenkrupp AG and has adopted resolutions for the signing of the definitive agreement, company said in release.
The formal execution of the definitive agreements is expected shortly.
JV company will be positioned as a leading pan European high quality flat steel producer with a strong focus on performance, quality and technology leadership to support customers’ sustainability ambitions.