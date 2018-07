Market Live: Sensex falls 300 pts, metals lose shine; Europe falls 1% amid trade tensions

Delist of Vedanta Resources from LSE: Billionaire Anil Agarwal-led Vedanta Resources plc will delist from the London Stock Exchange after promoter group made a cash offer to buy out about 33 percent of the public shareholding in the company.

Volcan, the investment arm of Agarwal family, made an offer to buy public float at a price of 825 pence per share, 27.6 percent higher than closing of 647 pence on June 29, the company said in a filing to the London Stock Exchange.

"In addition to the offer price, shareholders will also be entitled to receive the previously announced dividend of USD 0.41 per Vedanta share in respect of the twelve months ended March 31, 2018, which when taken together with the offer price represents a total value of 856 pence per share," it said.

The move is to simplify the corporate structure of Vendata and its subsidiaries, it said.

Agarwal said Vedanta was the first Indian company to be listed on the London Stock Exchange in 2003, reports PTI.