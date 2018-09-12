Market Live: Rupee recovers dramatically, pushes Sensex higher almost 300 points; Nifty above 11,350

HSBC maintains buy on Oil India, ONGC: Research house HSBC has maintained buy rating on Oil India with a potential upside of 33 percent. The firm raise target to Rs 270 from Rs 253 per share.

It also maintained buy on ONGC with a target of Rs 240. It sees potential upside of 43 percent.

The upside from higher oil is to be offset by risks of higher costs and subsidy burden.