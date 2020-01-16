Market Live: Nifty hits record high, Sensex above 42,000; metal stocks dip

Live now
Jan 16, 2020 09:40 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
highlights
Den Networks hits upper circuit:
GMR Infra to divests more stake in GMR Airports:
Rupee Opens:
Dollar Update:
Oil prices rise:
US Markets:
IndusInd Bank dips 2%: Shares of IndusInd Bank remained under pressure as the stock fell almost 2 percent on BSE during the morning trade on January 16. For the quarter ended December 31, 2019, the lender reported a sharp increase in gross slippages due to one travel account. However, the bank registered a healthy 32 percent year-on-year growth in profit at Rs 1,300.2 crore in Q3 despite higher provisions.
15 high beta stocks in BSE500 index gain 20-40%; should you buy ahead of Budget?
There are as many as 15 stocks in the BSE 500 index which rose 20-40% since November 2019. These include Minda Corp, NMDC, Welspun Corp, Avanti Feeds and Adani Green.
Den Networks hits upper circuit: Shares of Den Networks hit 5 percent upper circuit after company reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 12.3 crore for Q3FY20 against a loss of Rs 31.2 crore in the same period last year.
GMR Infra to divests more stake in GMR Airports: GMR Infrastructure share price touched 52-week high of Rs 25, adding 4 percent on January 16 after company decided to divest more stake in its airports subsidiary.
Gold price today: Yellow metal inches higher, may retest 39,800 levels
On the MCX, Gold contracts for February were trading higher by Rs 44, or 0.11 percent, at Rs 39,655 per 10 gram at 09:20 hours.
Sensex is up 167.34 points or 0.4 percent at 42040.07, and the Nifty added 38.20 points at 12381.50.
Credit Suisse initiates outperform on MGL: Shares of Mahanagar Gas touched a 52-week high of Rs 1,117 after research house Credit Suisse has initiated with outperform and target at Rs 1,280 per share.
Research house expect further margin expansion in Q1FY21 and volume growth should pick up to 5-6 percent CAGR.
SBI, Kotak Bank, Union Bank, Bank of India gain: Share price of Bank Of India, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Union Bank of India and State Bank of India rose in the early trade on January 16 as companies decided to sale their stake in Equifax Credit Information Services (ECIS).
Market Opens: It is a positive start for the Indian indices on January 16 after US and China signed the first phase of a trade deal.
At 09:17 hrs IST, the Sensex is up 95.19 points or 0.23% at 41967.92, and the Nifty up 26.00 points or 0.21% at 12369.30. About 595 shares have advanced, 147 shares declined, and 32 shares are unchanged.
Bharti Airtel, Zee Ent, UltraTech Cement, RIL, Power Grid are among major gainers on the Indices, while losers are Vedanta, Tata Steel, NTPC, Tata Motors, ITC and Tech Mahindra.
US, China sign Phase 1 of trade deal; tariffs remain in place
The US on January 15 signed the first phase of a trade deal with China, which President Donald Trump described as historic, concluding more than a year of tough negotiations including several months of suspension of talks between the two largest economies of the world.