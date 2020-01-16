Market Live: Nifty hits record high, Sensex above 42,000; metal stocks dip

Market Opens: It is a positive start for the Indian indices on January 16 after US and China signed the first phase of a trade deal.

At 09:17 hrs IST, the Sensex is up 95.19 points or 0.23% at 41967.92, and the Nifty up 26.00 points or 0.21% at 12369.30. About 595 shares have advanced, 147 shares declined, and 32 shares are unchanged.

Bharti Airtel, Zee Ent, UltraTech Cement, RIL, Power Grid are among major gainers on the Indices, while losers are Vedanta, Tata Steel, NTPC, Tata Motors, ITC and Tech Mahindra.