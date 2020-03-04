Market Live: SGX Nifty indicates a flat opening for Indian indices

Live now
Mar 04, 2020 08:07 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
highlights
US Markets:
The Rs 203-crore initial public offering (IPO) of Antony Waste Handling Cell opened for subscription on March 4. It is the second public offer of the current year after SBI Cards and Payment Services. The issue consists of a fresh issue of Rs 35 crore and an offer for sale of up to 57 lakh equity shares by investors Leeds (Mauritius), Tonbridge (Mauritius); Cambridge (Mauritius) and Guildford (Mauritius).
US Markets: Global equity markets slid on Tuesday and the yield on 10-year US Treasuries fell below 1% for the first time after the Federal Reserve cut interest rates to shield the US economy from the impact of the fast-spreading coronavirus. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 785.91 points, or 2.94%, to 25,917.41, the S&P 500 lost 86.86 points, or 2.81%, to 3,003.37 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 268.08 points, or 2.99%, to 8,684.09.
What changed for the market while you were sleeping? Top 15 things to know
Benchmark indices snapped a seven-day losing streak on March 3 after various central banks hinted policy initiatives to counter the economic slowdown in their respective countries.
SGX Nifty: Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a flat opening for the broader index in India, with a 5 points loss or 0.04 percent. The Nifty futures were trading around 11,265-level on the Singaporean Exchange.
