Market Live: Bulls put up a fight as Sensex trades higher, Nifty holds 11,300; pharma reverses losses

Sep 12, 2018 11:11 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Kolte Patil gains:
Kolte Patil gains: Shares of real estate firm, Kolte Patil, rose around 3 percent on Wednesday morning as ivnestors cheered good sales in its Pune project.
The company informed the exchanges that it sold 500 units in its Pune project, ORO Avenue, from its launch in August 2018.
Market Update: Pharmaceuticals have reversed their losses and trading in the green, while FMCG and IT sectors are also seeing a rally. The positive moves in these sectors, along with a rally in index heavyweights such as ITC, HUL and HDFC Bank are helping the indices stay in the green zone.
The Sensex is up 75.45 points or 0.20% at 37488.58, while the Nifty is higher by 15.00 points or 0.13% at 11302.50. The market breadth is negative as 768 shares advanced, against a decline of 1,374 shares, while 106 shares were unchanged.
JUST IN: It is a good pullback on the rupee from its low points. The currency is trading around 72.78 per US dollar. This is a recovery of 13 paise on an intraday basis. Image: Bloomberg.com
Buzzing stock: Shares of Wipro rose 1 percent intraday Wednesday as company announced partnership with Duck Creek Technologies, the P&C insurance industry's leadinSaas software provider.
Wipro and Duck Creek Technologies announced a relationship whereby Wipro will be able to offer a broad array of implementation services and related software and data solutions for its insurance industry customers around the world.
Wipro will offer systems integration, configuration, and support services for the Duck Creek Platform, which includes solutions for policy, rating, billing, claims, data insights, and digital engagement.
Market Update: Volatility has continued on D-Street on Wednesday morning. The Nifty is hovering around 11,300, while the Sensex is marginally higher.
The Sensex is up 57.50 points or 0.15% at 37470.63, and the Nifty up 14.30 points or 0.13% at 11301.80. The market breadth is negative as 666 shares advanced, against a decline of 1,334 shares, while 96 shares are unchanged.
Power Grid and HUL are the top gainers, while M&M, Tata Motors and HPCL have lost the most.
Buzzing stock: Shares of SME Marshall Machines gained almost 5 percent after investor Ashish Kacholia raised his stake in the small medium enterprise (SME).
The stock hit a 52-week high of Rs 43.35 on the NSE, up 4.96 percent from the previous close.
Kacholia increased his stake in the firm to 8 percent from 3.2 percent.
The investor has bought 6,99,000 shares of the company at Rs 41.88 per share through open market transactions, on top of his holding of 4.65 lakh shares as of September 7.
JUST IN: The Cabinet is likely to discuss raising select ethanol prices by Rs 5 per litre, CNBC-TV18 reported, quoting NewsRise.
Airtel falls 2%: Shares of Bharti Airtel was down nearly 2 percent intraday Wednesday after the company received a demand notice towards penalties for March quarter.
The telecom operator confirmed that company has received demand notices towards penalties totalling to a sum of Rs 11 lakh in respect of 6 circles namely, Maharashtra, Assam, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Kolkata and Gujarat for the quarter ending March 2018.
These penalties are towards routine parameters such as accessibility of call center, percentage of calls answered by the operators and metering and billing credibility, company said in release.
Market update: Equity benchmarks have seen another bout of selling and have given up all of their gains. Weakness is visible among all sectors, with banks, auto, metals and pharmaceuticals seeing a big fall. The midcap index is also trading lower, adding to the sentiment. The Nifty FMCG and Nifty IT index are the outliers and are trading in the green.
The Sensex is up 8.64 points or 0.02% at 37421.77, while the Nifty is down 3.80 points or 0.03% at 11283.70. The market breadth is negative as 696 shares advanced, against a decline of 1050 shares, while 84 shares were unchanged.
Take a look at the Sensex's heatmap.
Buzzing stock: Shares of IRB Infra rose over 2 percent after reports indicated that toll collection on Mumbai-Pune Expressway will continue for another 12 years. The company is the contractor to collect the toll and maintain the highway. Take a look at the stock's one-year chart.
Market Update: Support from a rally in index heavyweights such as ITC, HUL, Infosys and HDFC is helping the market trade higher, even as other sectoral indices are trading in the red.
The Sensex is up 114.17 points or 0.31% at 37527.30, while the Nifty is up 24.90 points or 0.22% at 11312.40. The market breadth is negative as 723 shares advanced, against a decline of 859 shares, while 79 shares were unchanged.
Just NOW: The rupee has seen a marginal pullback from the low points of the day. After dipping to 72.91 per US dollar, the currency is trading around 72.83, a recovery of almost 10 paise.
Rupee outlook: Irene Cheung of ANZ Research believes a further downside could be possible on the rupee. The market is paying attention to data which is coming up in the next couple of days, she told CNBC-TV18. Until there is some weakening of dollar or data starts to improve in India, relief may not be likely, she further told the channel.
Buzzing stock: Shares of Sun Pharmaceuticals are down over a percent after the company clarified on its inspection at its Mohali plant.
In an exchange filing, it said, that the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is conducting an inspection and it began on September 10, 2018.
Market opens: Equity benchmarks have begun the day on a flat note, with the Nifty trading below 11,300 in the opening tick. The Sensex is trading marginally higher. Banks are taking a hit this morning, with the Bank Nifty trading lower by one-third of a percent. Pharmaceuticals are also trading in the red. Meanwhile, after days of a fall in FMCG names, the Nifty FMCG index is up around one-third of a percent. Meanwhile, in the broader markets, Nifty Midcap is trading flat with a negative bias.
The Sensex is up 37.83 points or 0.10% at 37450.96, while the Nifty is down 0.70 points or 0.01% at 11286.80. The market breadth is narrow as 422 shares advanced, against a decline of 408 shares, while 46 shares are unchanged.
Alert: The rupee has extended its fall after a record low opening. The currency is trading at 72.91 per US dollar and is inching closer to 73 per dollar mark.
Rupee at another record low: Another record low for rupee as it opened 11 paise lower at 72.80 per dollar on Wednesday versus previous close 72.69.
On Tuesday, after a positive start the rupee touched a new record low of 72.73 before it settle at 72.69 per dollar, down 24 paise from the Monday's close of 72.45.
The fall in the rupee is mainly due to rebound in oil prices, and capital outflows on the back of worries over global trade war.
Market at pre-open: Pre-opening rates indicate that the Nifty is trading currently above 11,300-mark, while the Sensex is higher by over 100 points.
The rupee at a fresh record low of 72.75 per US dollar and has extended its fall to 72.8675/USD.
Ten-year benchmark government bond yields are trading at 8.21 percent.
Good morning. Welcome to the live coverage of all the action from D-Street. Stay tuned to this blog to follow all the action from the market in India and around the world.