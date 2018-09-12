Market Live: Bulls put up a fight as Sensex trades higher, Nifty holds 11,300; pharma reverses losses

Market Update: Pharmaceuticals have reversed their losses and trading in the green, while FMCG and IT sectors are also seeing a rally. The positive moves in these sectors, along with a rally in index heavyweights such as ITC, HUL and HDFC Bank are helping the indices stay in the green zone.

The Sensex is up 75.45 points or 0.20% at 37488.58, while the Nifty is higher by 15.00 points or 0.13% at 11302.50. The market breadth is negative as 768 shares advanced, against a decline of 1,374 shares, while 106 shares were unchanged.