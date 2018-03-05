App
Mar 05, 2018 12:43 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Market drifts lower dragged by metals; 4 stocks to buy or sell today for good returns

The Nifty metal Index was down over 2 percent after dragged by stocks like NALCO, JSW Steel, Jindal Steel & Power, Vedanta, Hindalco Industries, NMDC and Coal India.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The Indian benchmark indices started the week on a negative note with the Sensex shedding 180 points, trading at 33,851 while the Nifty was down 70 points at 10,387.

The Nifty metal Index was down over 2 percent after dragged by stocks like NALCO, JSW Steel, Jindal Steel & Power, Vedanta, Hindalco Industries, NMDC and Coal India.

CNX Pharma was down over 1 percent as stocks including Aurobindo Pharma, Piramal Enterprises and Cadila Healthcare traded weak.

Nifty Midcap was down half a percent.

Sudarshan Sukhani
Technical Analyst|s2analytics.com

PFC, Bank of India, Vakrangee, Bajaj Hindusthan, SAIL, JSW Steel, NALCO, Union Bank and Motherson Sumi were down 1-5 percent.

TVS Motor, Dilip Buildcon and VST Tillers gained 1-2 percent.

Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com, in an interview to CNBC-TV18, recommends which stocks to buy or sell or handsome returns:

Aurobindo Pharma | Rating: Buy | Target: Rs 650, stop loss: Rs 614

Godrej Consumer Products | Rating: Buy | Target: Rs 1106, stop loss: Rs 1065

Cummins India | Rating: Sell | Target: Rs 780, stop loss: Rs 812

PC Jeweller | Rating: Sell | Target: Rs 309, stop loss: Rs 340

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

