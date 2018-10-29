App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Oct 29, 2018 03:20 PM IST | Source: CNBC-TV18

Market could react badly if RBI-govt relationship sees strong adverse reaction, says Jahangir Aziz of JPMorgan

According to him, how RBI perceives its interest rate policy in the coming quarter is 'probably more important than any of the decisions at this point in time'

CNBC TV18 @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

CNBC-TV18

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) deputy governor Viral Acharya, in his speech on Friday, argued that the central bank needs to be independent to improve the macroeconomic stability, and policies need to be rule-based.

Reacting to Acharya's speech, Jahangir Aziz, head of EM economic research at JPMorgan, said, "If you do have the relationship between the central bank and the government of India come to a point where we have a strong adverse reaction, the market will react badly. I don’t think that is something specific to India, I think that is true for almost everywhere in the world."

"This is something that episodically arises in the Indian context. So I don't think that is something new or that hasn’t been discussed publically before," he said, elaborating on his take on Acharya's speech.

related news

According to him, how RBI perceives its interest rate policy in the coming quarter is 'probably more important than any of the decisions at this point in time'.

"The rhetoric may be different in the sense that you are talking about the central bank's independence much more centrally today than in the past but apart from talking about the central bank's independence as a core part of monetary policy - I don’t think it is that different than what had happened in the past," he added.

Watch the video for more.
First Published on Oct 29, 2018 03:15 pm

tags #Business #MARKET OUTLOOK

most popular

Investor or aam aadmi, 9 movies that have stock market lessons for everyone

Investor or aam aadmi, 9 movies that have stock market lessons for everyone

Five intelligent investment tips for long-term wealth creation

Five intelligent investment tips for long-term wealth creation

Top MFs that beat volatility to return 20% in 2018, have you invested in any?

Top MFs that beat volatility to return 20% in 2018, have you invested in any?

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.