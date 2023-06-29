Market correction makes IPO markets healthier: Anand Shah

Anand Shah - Head of PMS & AIF Investments at ICICI Prudential.

The correction in the market over the past year has made the IPO markets healthier as promoters, investment bankers and investors realise the importance of cash flows and profitability in determining stock valuations, Anand Shah, Head of PMS and AIF at ICICI Prudential said in an exclusive interview with Moneycontrol.

“Investors need to exercise prudence and thoroughly evaluate a company's profits and cash flows. This is essential to assess whether the cash flows align with the company's valuations,” he said.

The whole debate about IPO valuations started when new-age companies such as Paytm, Zomato, Nykaa, and others were listed. These companies with no visibility on cash flows came to public markets at high valuations, and ended up destroying investor wealth. Currently, Paytm is trading 60 percent below its issue price of Rs 2,150. Shares of PB Fintech and Nykaa are trading 29 percent and 20 percent below their issue prices, respectively. Zomato is down 2 percent, inching closer to its issue price.

The primary market is picking up again, with a flurry of IPOs hitting the market as Nifty scales new high and there is optimism in the air.

ALSO READ: Correction in new-tech stocks healthy; quality-at-any-price strategy at the receiving end: Anand Shah

“Companies and promoters must recognise that this is not the last time they are raising money. Funding is an ongoing necessity. They will need to raise money in future also and thus they have to be prudent,” he said.

Since the beginning of 2023, nine IPOs have hit the market raising Rs 9,953 crore in total. Seven IPOs are currently trading above their issue price, and two are under water. The two biggest IPOs of this year Mankind Pharma and IKIO Lighting, with issue size of Rs 4,300 crore and Rs 600 crore were oversubscribed 15x and 67x, respectively. Both are trading at gains of more than 50 percent over their issue price.

Also read: Broader market dynamics, investor sentiment towards emerging markets key to determine future flows: Prashant Khemka

Shah suggested that while the market correction has proved to be health for IPO markets, investors and management need to be prudent too. “On our side we are very prudent. We evaluate with a very long-term investment horizon in mind. We analyse the businesses, and are asking the right questions, may be they're difficult questions but they are the right questions.” Shah said.