172@29@17@246!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|market-cap-of-8-of-10-most-valued-firms-zooms-rs-1-45-lakh-crore-tcs-biggest-gainer-5919891.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Uncover the potential of active and passive investing on 6th October at 4pm. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Oct 04, 2020 10:39 AM IST | Source: PTI

Market cap of 8 of 10 most valued firms zooms Rs 1.45 lakh crore; TCS biggest gainer

The market valuation of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) zoomed Rs 37,692.7 crore to Rs 9,46,632.85 crore, emerging as the biggest gainer among the top 10 firms.

PTI
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Eight of the 10 most valued companies added Rs 1,45,194.57 crore in their total market valuation last week with Tata Consultancy Services and HDFC Bank emerging as leading gainers.

During the holiday-truncated week, the Sensex advanced 1,308.39 points or 3.49 percent.

The market valuation of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) zoomed Rs 37,692.7 crore to Rs 9,46,632.85 crore, emerging as the biggest gainer among the top 10 firms.

Close

HDFC Bank''s valuation jumped Rs 34,425.67 crore to Rs 6,09,039.90 crore. The market capitalisation of HDFC gained Rs 25,091.57 crore to Rs 3,21,430.66 crore.

related news

Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) added Rs 15,789.36 crore to Rs 15,04,587.18 crore and the valuation of ICICI Bank rose by Rs 14,244.15 crore to reach Rs 2,54,574.08 crore.

The valuation of Kotak Mahindra Bank went up by Rs 11,053.88 crore to Rs 2,58,346 crore and that of Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL) by Rs 4,064.73 crore to reach Rs 4,92,243.78 crore. Infosys added Rs 2,832.51 crore to Rs 4,33,480.32 crore.

In contrast, Bharti Airtel's valuation diminished by Rs 4,009.84 crore to Rs 2,35,871.02 crore and that of HCL Technologies Limited declined by Rs 4,002.66 crore to Rs 2,20,553.13 crore.

In the ranking of top-10 firms, RIL remained at the number one rank followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, HUL, Infosys, HDFC, Kotak Mahindra Bank, ICICI Bank, Bharti Airtel and HCL Technologies.
First Published on Oct 4, 2020 10:39 am

tags #Business #Companies

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.