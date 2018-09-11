Mark Zuckerberg’s running of Facebook may be inspired by an ancient Roman emperor

Facebook Founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg has a fascination for ancient Roman emperor and Julius Caesar’s adoptive son, Augustus Caesar.

During an interview with The New Yorker, Zuckerberg said he became interested in ancient Rome and even started studying Latin when he was a junior in high school. He was particularly fascinated by Augustus as he had established two centuries of peace through ‘really harsh’ tactics.

In the quest for world peace, Augustus had to make decisions that ‘didn’t come for free,’ but Zuckerberg added that in the end, the Roman emperor was able to establish something that is ‘unattainable’ in today’s world.

As a result of this attraction, Zuckerberg named his second daughter August and even spent his honeymoon in Rome in 2012, following which his wife Priscilla Chan joked that Augustus was also an active member during the trip.

According to a report by CNBC, Zuckerberg’s idealisation of Augustus could have resulted in Facebook’s aggressive pursuit for growth in the form of foreign expansion and even granting access to external developers without any safeguards in place.

The assassination of Julius Caesar brought about the end of the Roman Republic, following which Augustus, aged only 18 at the time, established the Roman Empire with him as emperor. He is said to have eliminated all political rivals, conquered Egypt and large parts of Europe, banished his daughter for promiscuity and even arranged the execution of one of his grandsons.